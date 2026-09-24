Israeli Forces, Settlers Escalate Attacks Across West Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Sept. 24 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces and settlers continued to escalate attacks across the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

During this aggression, the two sides demolished a Palestinian prisoner's home, burnt vehicles and agricultural land, uprooted hundreds of olive trees, issued new military orders targeting Palestinian land, and a tender for 400 new settlement units.

Israeli forces blew up the home of Palestinian prisoner Dawas Hassoun in Beit Imrin village, northwest of Nablus, after raiding and surrounding the village, causing material damage in a wide area, according to the Beit Imrin village council.

In Ramallah, settlers attacked Atara village and burnt two vehicles and spray-painting racist slogans on several properties. Others set fire to agricultural land near residents' homes on the outskirts of Barqa village, east of the city.

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities issued a new military order targeting 94.79 dunums of land in Deir Nizam village, northwest of Ramallah, ordering the removal of vegetation and uprooting of olive trees. Landowners were given 12 hours to comply, according to the Colonization & Wall Resistance Commission (CWRC).

The CWRC said the new order brings to five the number of military orders issued Wednesday, targeting 533.598 dunums in Jenin and Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorates.

Since the start of the year, 53 orders have targeted 2,287.58 dunums, compared with 47 orders covering 1,613 dunums in 2025.

Israeli forces also uprooted more than 400 olive trees in Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah, after bulldozing about 31 dunums of Palestinian-owned land, two days after issuing a military order targeting two areas of the village covering the same area.

According to the CWRC, Israeli authorities have issued 51 orders since the beginning of the year through Sept. 22, targeting about 2,093 dunums for the removal of trees and vegetation.

On the settlement front, Israeli authorities issued a new tender for the construction of 400 settlement units in the Karnei Shomron settlement, built on Palestinian-owned land east of Qalqilya. The tender closes on Nov. 23.

The CWRC said the tender is part of efforts to expand existing settlements and increase their capacity, contributing to settlement expansion at the expense of Palestinian land.

//Petra// NQ