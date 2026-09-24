Turkmenistan Set To Launch 60,000-Ton Cottonseed Processing Plant

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan plans to launch construction of a plant capable of processing 60,000 tons of industrial cottonseed annually in Dashoguz Province, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said at a meeting of the Halk Maslahaty.

This was reflected in a statement issued by the press service of the Turkmen government.

According to the information, the facility will produce vegetable oil and is planned as part of the country's agricultural development efforts.

“In Dashoguz Province, we plan to lay the foundation this year for a modern enterprise designed to process 60,000 tons of industrial cottonseed and produce vegetable oil,” Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

The president said the project forms part of measures to strengthen food security, supply raw materials for the light industry and improve agricultural production efficiency.

He also said a joint laboratory complex for research institutes under the Ministry of Agriculture will be commissioned this year to support scientific work in crop farming, livestock breeding and seed production.

“At the same time, thanks to the dedicated efforts of cotton workers, 1,250,000 metric tons of“white gold” are expected to be harvested this year,” Berdimuhamedov added.

According to Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan is also continuing to modernize irrigation and drainage systems through the introduction of new technologies and maintains cooperation with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Meanwhile, agriculture is one of the key sectors of Turkmenistan's economy, contributing around 11-12% to GDP and employing a significant share of the population. The sector focuses primarily on the cultivation of strategic crops such as cotton and wheat, as well as vegetables, fruits, and melons.

The government places strong emphasis on modernizing farming practices, improving irrigation systems, and increasing productivity through state support programs. Large state entities, including Turkmenpagta State Concern and Turkmengallaonumleri State Association, coordinate cotton and grain production, respectively, while livestock breeding and food processing are managed by specialized state associations.