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NETSCOUT ADDS MCP CONNECTIVITY, PUTTING AI-READY SMART DATA DIRECTLY INTO THE HANDS OF AI ASSISTANTS AND AGENTS
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of observability, AIOps, cybersecurity, and DDoS attack protection solutions, today announced Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectivity for its Omnis™ AI Insights solution. The new capability gives AI assistants and agents on-demand access to AI-ready Smart Data, NETSCOUT’s real-time operational evidence, providing the trusted context they need to support more accurate and informed decisions.
AI-ready Smart Data builds on NETSCOUT’s patented Adaptive Service Intelligence™ (ASI) technology, using granular data to provide a richer, more scalable source of contextual network intelligence. NETSCOUT performs early semantic extraction and context optimization at source, transforming ASI data into compact, AI-ready Smart Data before it enters downstream systems. Omnis Sensor and Omnis Streamer are key components of NETSCOUT’s Omnis AI Insights solution, moving intelligence closer to the source of the data and enabling network infrastructure to evolve from simply producing telemetry to delivering contextual, AI-ready network intelligence.
•Omnis Sensor performs early semantic extraction at critical network vantage points to represent application, service, transaction, and behavioral context within ASI in real time at the source. It generates essential metadata while preserving operational meaning at the point of observation. This compact, high-fidelity evidence gives AI models trusted operational context for more accurate, efficient, and explainable decisions.
•Omnis Streamer collects and curates AI-Ready Smart Data for downstream use. Customizable playbooks shape the data for any domain, operational requirement, or use case, with healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications service provider environments among the available templates. It delivers those datasets through platform integrations, or on demand to AI assistants and agents through its new, built-in MCP server.
Enriching network data before it reaches an AI model reduces the volume, cost, and complexity of processing raw telemetry while giving AIOps, observability, security, and analytics systems more meaningful evidence for faster, more reliable decisions and increasingly autonomous operations.
Extending the Value of the NETSCOUT Data Platform
AI-ready Smart Data builds on NETSCOUT’s patented Adaptive Service Intelligence™ (ASI) technology, using granular data to provide a richer, more scalable source of contextual network intelligence. NETSCOUT performs early semantic extraction and context optimization at source, transforming ASI data into compact, AI-ready Smart Data before it enters downstream systems. Omnis Sensor and Omnis Streamer are key components of NETSCOUT’s Omnis AI Insights solution, moving intelligence closer to the source of the data and enabling network infrastructure to evolve from simply producing telemetry to delivering contextual, AI-ready network intelligence.
•Omnis Sensor performs early semantic extraction at critical network vantage points to represent application, service, transaction, and behavioral context within ASI in real time at the source. It generates essential metadata while preserving operational meaning at the point of observation. This compact, high-fidelity evidence gives AI models trusted operational context for more accurate, efficient, and explainable decisions.
•Omnis Streamer collects and curates AI-Ready Smart Data for downstream use. Customizable playbooks shape the data for any domain, operational requirement, or use case, with healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications service provider environments among the available templates. It delivers those datasets through platform integrations, or on demand to AI assistants and agents through its new, built-in MCP server.
Enriching network data before it reaches an AI model reduces the volume, cost, and complexity of processing raw telemetry while giving AIOps, observability, security, and analytics systems more meaningful evidence for faster, more reliable decisions and increasingly autonomous operations.
Extending the Value of the NETSCOUT Data Platform
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