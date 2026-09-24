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Thomson Andrews Reunites with Pritam for Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan Starrer Haiwaan’‘ ‘Rangi’ara’;“S’ys “I’m Grateful for the Trust He Has Pl”ced in Me”
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Singer, composer and vocal arranger Thomson Andrews is back with another exciting collaboration with Pritam. After their association on Cocktail 2, Thomson has once again joined forces with the celebrated compose’ for Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Haiwaan, contributing the English lyrics and English Vocals to the film version of the‘much-awai’ed track ‘Rangiyara’.
Thomson Andrews is steadily adding another interesting chapter to his musical journey. The artiste, known for his work as a singer, composer and vocal arranger, has reunited with Pritam for the second time, following their earlier collaboration on Cocktail 2. This time, the association brings h’m on board Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, where Thomson has written the English lyrics for the film version of Rangiyara.
The song also features an interesting creative element, with the English portion being rendered during Saif Ali Khan's ferry ride guitar-vocal jam singing scene with some foreign artists on-screen; adding a distinctive dimension to the track. For Thomson, however, the collaboration goes beyond si—ply being another credit — it represents the trust and creative opportunity extended to him by Pritam.
Talking about the associa“ion, Thomson Andrews says, “ Working with Pritam da is always an amazing experience. What I truly value about him is the trust he places in the artists he works with and the creative freedom he gives me as an artist within the film music framework which is truly valuable. He gives you the confidence to explore, experiment and bring something of your own to the music. "
The singer further shares that it was Pritam who opened the door for him to become a part of Haiwaan's music dubbings and sessions and work with the celebrated f“lmmaker Priyadarshan.
“Because of Pritam da, I got the wonderful opportunity ’o be a part of Priyadarshan sir’s Haiwaan. That is something I am genuinely grateful for. To be associated with a project like this and to have my creative contribution become a part of its music is a very special feeling. More than anything, I am thankful for the faith Pritam da has shown in me and the oppo”tunities he continues to give me,” he says
For Thomson, writing the lyrics to the English section of Rangiyara was another opportunity to explore a different side of his artistry. Having worked across singing, composition, vocal arrangement and songwriting, the artiste says that such collaborations allow him to constantly “ush his creative boundaries.
“For me, music has never been restricted to one particular role. Whether I am singing, composing, arranging or writing, I love discovering something new with every project. Rangiyara gave me that opportunity once again. I am very excited for audiences to experience the song in the film and hear how the English section comes together as part of the overall musical narrative,” Thomson adds.
Thomson Andrews to Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi wit‘ ‘Jai Bappa M’rya’
Meanwhile, Thomson Andrews is also gearing up for a special musical release this Ganesh Chaturthi. The artiste is set to l‘unch ‘Jai Bap’a Morya’, a new devotional single under his "Thomson Andrews Collective" banner.
What makes the track particularly special is its collaborative spirit. The song is composed by Thomson Andrews, Lyrics by Prasun Gupta, Music by ADROIT and it brings together singers from different parts of India and various states, with each artiste contributing their own musical identity to the celebration.
Talking about Jai Bappa Morya, Thom“on says, “ Ganesh Chaturthi is a celebration that brings people together, and I wanted the song to capture that exact emotion. Jai Bappa Morya is a collective effort with singers coming together from different parts of the country. Each voice brings its own culture, energy and flavour, and that is what makes the song ”o special .”
He adds, “I feel very blessed to be composing and creating music during such an auspicious occasion. The idea was never to make it just another devotional song, but to create something that feels like a celebration of unity, faith and music. I am really excited for everyone to hear what we have created with Thomson And”ews Collective.”
From reuniting with Pritam for Havan to bringing artistes from across the country together for Jai Bappa Morya, Thomson Andrews is clearly entering an exciting phase in hi— musical journey — one where collaboration, experimentation and versatility continue to remain at the heart of his work.
Thomson Andrews is steadily adding another interesting chapter to his musical journey. The artiste, known for his work as a singer, composer and vocal arranger, has reunited with Pritam for the second time, following their earlier collaboration on Cocktail 2. This time, the association brings h’m on board Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, where Thomson has written the English lyrics for the film version of Rangiyara.
The song also features an interesting creative element, with the English portion being rendered during Saif Ali Khan's ferry ride guitar-vocal jam singing scene with some foreign artists on-screen; adding a distinctive dimension to the track. For Thomson, however, the collaboration goes beyond si—ply being another credit — it represents the trust and creative opportunity extended to him by Pritam.
Talking about the associa“ion, Thomson Andrews says, “ Working with Pritam da is always an amazing experience. What I truly value about him is the trust he places in the artists he works with and the creative freedom he gives me as an artist within the film music framework which is truly valuable. He gives you the confidence to explore, experiment and bring something of your own to the music. "
The singer further shares that it was Pritam who opened the door for him to become a part of Haiwaan's music dubbings and sessions and work with the celebrated f“lmmaker Priyadarshan.
“Because of Pritam da, I got the wonderful opportunity ’o be a part of Priyadarshan sir’s Haiwaan. That is something I am genuinely grateful for. To be associated with a project like this and to have my creative contribution become a part of its music is a very special feeling. More than anything, I am thankful for the faith Pritam da has shown in me and the oppo”tunities he continues to give me,” he says
For Thomson, writing the lyrics to the English section of Rangiyara was another opportunity to explore a different side of his artistry. Having worked across singing, composition, vocal arrangement and songwriting, the artiste says that such collaborations allow him to constantly “ush his creative boundaries.
“For me, music has never been restricted to one particular role. Whether I am singing, composing, arranging or writing, I love discovering something new with every project. Rangiyara gave me that opportunity once again. I am very excited for audiences to experience the song in the film and hear how the English section comes together as part of the overall musical narrative,” Thomson adds.
Thomson Andrews to Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi wit‘ ‘Jai Bappa M’rya’
Meanwhile, Thomson Andrews is also gearing up for a special musical release this Ganesh Chaturthi. The artiste is set to l‘unch ‘Jai Bap’a Morya’, a new devotional single under his "Thomson Andrews Collective" banner.
What makes the track particularly special is its collaborative spirit. The song is composed by Thomson Andrews, Lyrics by Prasun Gupta, Music by ADROIT and it brings together singers from different parts of India and various states, with each artiste contributing their own musical identity to the celebration.
Talking about Jai Bappa Morya, Thom“on says, “ Ganesh Chaturthi is a celebration that brings people together, and I wanted the song to capture that exact emotion. Jai Bappa Morya is a collective effort with singers coming together from different parts of the country. Each voice brings its own culture, energy and flavour, and that is what makes the song ”o special .”
From reuniting with Pritam for Havan to bringing artistes from across the country together for Jai Bappa Morya, Thomson Andrews is clearly entering an exciting phase in hi— musical journey — one where collaboration, experimentation and versatility continue to remain at the heart of his work.
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