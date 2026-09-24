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Greetings, trust this email finds you well, please find below market c mment Written by Linh Tran, Market Analyst at XS.com
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Hello MENA FN
Greetings, trust this email finds you well, please find below market c mment
Written by Linh Tran, Market Analyst at XS
Gold is trading aro–nd $4,290–$4,295 per ounce, recovering slightly after falling approximately 1.5% in the previous session. The price briefly dropped to nearly $4,275, its lowest level since September 17, as the sharp rise in Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar outweighed safe-haven demand.
The greatest pressure on gold came from the U.S. bond market, with the two-year Treasury yield rising 14 basis points to 4.85%, the five-year yield climbing to 4.99%, and the 10-year yield gaining 15 basis points to 5.11%. The 10-year real yield also increased from 2.63% to 2.76%. As nominal and real yields rose simultaneously, the opportunity cost of holding gold increased significantly. The U.S. dollar consequently continued to strengthen and approached a two-month high, adding further pressure on the precious metal.
The Composite PMI rose from 56.0 in August to 58.4 in September, its highest level since July 2021. According to S&P Global, the survey results suggest that the U.S. economy could grow at an annualized rate of approximately 4% in the third quarter, while input cost inflation reached its highest level in nearly four years. The combination of strong growth and persistent price pressures reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue tightening monetary policy, pushing Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar higher and placing additional pressure on gold.
Meanwhile, the probability of the Fed raising interest rates at its October meeting increased from approximately 53% on September 17 to 77% on September 23. Markets are also pricing in a roughly 95% probability that the Fed will deliver at least one rate increase by or at its December meeting. This shift indicates that expectations have moved from a nearly balanced position to clearly favoring the possibility of Fed action as early as October rather than at the end of the year. It also reinforces the prospect of interest rates remaining elevated for longer.
Notably, tensions with Iran appear insufficient to support gold. In the current environment, although oil prices have eased, they remain elevated and are being reflected by markets primarily through the risk of prolonged inflation and the possibility of further Fed rate increases, rather than solely through stronger safe-haven demand. As a result, the negative effects of higher yields and a stronger U.S. dollar have outweighed the positive impact of geopolitical concerns.
In my view, the near-term outlook for gold remains cautious. As long as the 10-year Treasury yield remains above 5%, the U.S. dollar stays strong, and markets continue to assign a high probability to an October Fed rate increase, gold’s recovery attempts may remain relatively limited. Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data or another rise in oil prices would continue to pressure the precious metal.
Nevertheless, there are no clear signs that long-term investment demand has weakened completely. The World Gold Council reported that gold ETF flows remained positive across all regions in the week ending September 18. The current base case is therefore for gold to remain volatile with a short-term downside bias, although it could recover if U.S. economic data soften and Treasury yields retreat from elevated levels.
Appreciate our cooper tion in publishi g the analysis.
For any inquiry or more information please do not hesitate to contact us.
Regards
Greetings, trust this email finds you well, please find below market c mment
Written by Linh Tran, Market Analyst at XS
Gold is trading aro–nd $4,290–$4,295 per ounce, recovering slightly after falling approximately 1.5% in the previous session. The price briefly dropped to nearly $4,275, its lowest level since September 17, as the sharp rise in Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar outweighed safe-haven demand.
The greatest pressure on gold came from the U.S. bond market, with the two-year Treasury yield rising 14 basis points to 4.85%, the five-year yield climbing to 4.99%, and the 10-year yield gaining 15 basis points to 5.11%. The 10-year real yield also increased from 2.63% to 2.76%. As nominal and real yields rose simultaneously, the opportunity cost of holding gold increased significantly. The U.S. dollar consequently continued to strengthen and approached a two-month high, adding further pressure on the precious metal.
The Composite PMI rose from 56.0 in August to 58.4 in September, its highest level since July 2021. According to S&P Global, the survey results suggest that the U.S. economy could grow at an annualized rate of approximately 4% in the third quarter, while input cost inflation reached its highest level in nearly four years. The combination of strong growth and persistent price pressures reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue tightening monetary policy, pushing Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar higher and placing additional pressure on gold.
Meanwhile, the probability of the Fed raising interest rates at its October meeting increased from approximately 53% on September 17 to 77% on September 23. Markets are also pricing in a roughly 95% probability that the Fed will deliver at least one rate increase by or at its December meeting. This shift indicates that expectations have moved from a nearly balanced position to clearly favoring the possibility of Fed action as early as October rather than at the end of the year. It also reinforces the prospect of interest rates remaining elevated for longer.
Notably, tensions with Iran appear insufficient to support gold. In the current environment, although oil prices have eased, they remain elevated and are being reflected by markets primarily through the risk of prolonged inflation and the possibility of further Fed rate increases, rather than solely through stronger safe-haven demand. As a result, the negative effects of higher yields and a stronger U.S. dollar have outweighed the positive impact of geopolitical concerns.
In my view, the near-term outlook for gold remains cautious. As long as the 10-year Treasury yield remains above 5%, the U.S. dollar stays strong, and markets continue to assign a high probability to an October Fed rate increase, gold’s recovery attempts may remain relatively limited. Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data or another rise in oil prices would continue to pressure the precious metal.
Nevertheless, there are no clear signs that long-term investment demand has weakened completely. The World Gold Council reported that gold ETF flows remained positive across all regions in the week ending September 18. The current base case is therefore for gold to remain volatile with a short-term downside bias, although it could recover if U.S. economic data soften and Treasury yields retreat from elevated levels.
Appreciate our cooper tion in publishi g the analysis.
For any inquiry or more information please do not hesitate to contact us.
Regards
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