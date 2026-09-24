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INTRODUCING ORBITAL - AN AI-POWERED OPERATING SYSTEM FOR MODERN MARKETING
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 September 2026 — TEAM LEWIS today announced version one of Orbital (OS1), a secure AI operating system. It is designed for multi-market organizations to connect insight, creativity, messaging and public-facing delivery.
Built by marketers for marketers, Orbital brings together data from across PR, CRM, paid media and web activity. It gives teams a clearer view of the factors shaping reputation, demand and AI visibilit— — and helps them respond with greater speed and confidence.
Marketing teams have access to more data than ever, but turning that information into action, fast, remains difficult. Fragmented platforms, dispersed teams and growing expectations around measurement have made it harder to see the full picture. Orbital has been developed to help close that gap.
Version one of the platform is structured around three connected areas:
Intelligence
Orbital works with each organiza’ion’s own data and context to identify the signals influencing reputation, demand and AI visibility.
Creativity
It helps teams turn insight into high-quality creative work at pace and at scale. It also keeps the judgement and originality that strong marketing needs.
Delivery
Orbital also supports the people representing an organization — from media interviews to keynote presentations and leadership moment— — helping them communicate clearly and confidently.
Rather than replacing existing marketing infrastructure, Orbital is designed to work alongside it, through API integrations. Client data remains isolated within secure, enterprise-grade environments, supporting the governance and residency requirements expected by regulated industries.
Fairil Yeo, EVP of AI & Growth at TEAM LEWIS, said:
“The advantage increasingly lies with organizations that can act quickly on what they already know. Orbital is designed to shorten the distance between insight and a—tion — helping marketing and communications teams work more effectively across markets, channels an” teams.”
Yvonne van Bokhoven, Chief Operating Officer at TEAM LEWIS, added:
“Technology can connect information, but it cannot replace judgement. Orbital gives our specialists a clearer view of what matters, more quickly. Th— decisions — and the responsibility for mak—ng them well ⦣8221; remain human.”
Orbital is now available as ’art of TEAM LEWIS’s global offering. Its first release, Orbital OS1, establishes the foundation for an ongoing development programme, with further capabilities planned for future releases.
At a glance
•One connected system for marketing intelligence, creativity and delivery
•Uses data from PR, CRM, paid media and web activity
•Designed for complex, regulated and multi-market organizations
•Secure, enterprise-grade client environments
•Designed to complement existing marketing infrastructure
•Combines AI capabilities with specialist human judgement
•Orbital OS1 is the first release in a continuing platform roadmap
For further information, visit teamlewis.com/orbital.
Built by marketers for marketers, Orbital brings together data from across PR, CRM, paid media and web activity. It gives teams a clearer view of the factors shaping reputation, demand and AI visibilit— — and helps them respond with greater speed and confidence.
Marketing teams have access to more data than ever, but turning that information into action, fast, remains difficult. Fragmented platforms, dispersed teams and growing expectations around measurement have made it harder to see the full picture. Orbital has been developed to help close that gap.
Version one of the platform is structured around three connected areas:
Intelligence
Orbital works with each organiza’ion’s own data and context to identify the signals influencing reputation, demand and AI visibility.
Creativity
It helps teams turn insight into high-quality creative work at pace and at scale. It also keeps the judgement and originality that strong marketing needs.
Delivery
Orbital also supports the people representing an organization — from media interviews to keynote presentations and leadership moment— — helping them communicate clearly and confidently.
Rather than replacing existing marketing infrastructure, Orbital is designed to work alongside it, through API integrations. Client data remains isolated within secure, enterprise-grade environments, supporting the governance and residency requirements expected by regulated industries.
Fairil Yeo, EVP of AI & Growth at TEAM LEWIS, said:
“The advantage increasingly lies with organizations that can act quickly on what they already know. Orbital is designed to shorten the distance between insight and a—tion — helping marketing and communications teams work more effectively across markets, channels an” teams.”
Yvonne van Bokhoven, Chief Operating Officer at TEAM LEWIS, added:
“Technology can connect information, but it cannot replace judgement. Orbital gives our specialists a clearer view of what matters, more quickly. Th— decisions — and the responsibility for mak—ng them well ⦣8221; remain human.”
Orbital is now available as ’art of TEAM LEWIS’s global offering. Its first release, Orbital OS1, establishes the foundation for an ongoing development programme, with further capabilities planned for future releases.
At a glance
•One connected system for marketing intelligence, creativity and delivery
•Uses data from PR, CRM, paid media and web activity
•Designed for complex, regulated and multi-market organizations
•Secure, enterprise-grade client environments
•Designed to complement existing marketing infrastructure
•Combines AI capabilities with specialist human judgement
•Orbital OS1 is the first release in a continuing platform roadmap
For further information, visit teamlewis.com/orbital.
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