CACI Joins Forces With America's Vetdogs To Advance A Shared Passion Of Supporting America's Veterans And First Responders With Disabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CACI turning blocked shots by the Washington Capitals into funding for America's VetDogs life-changing service dogs, provided free of charge to America's Heroes nationwide

Smithtown, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, CACI launches Good Dogs for Great Americans, the company's new program dedicated to helping veterans regain independence through specially trained service dogs. The program is funded through CACI On Defense, a partnership with the Washington Capitals-which turns defense on the ice into meaningful support for veterans and first responders. For every blocked shot by the Washington Capitals during the 2026–2027 regular season, CACI will donate $250 directly to America's VetDogs. Through this initiative, CACI expects to fund the training and support of up to 8 service dogs per season. It costs America's VetDogs $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one service dog, but there is never a charge to the individual.

In addition to these recognition moments, CACI will honor more than 20 U.S. military veterans and first responders alongside their America's VetDogs service dogs during select Caps' home games at Capital One Arena. These moments will honor the courage, service, and sacrifice of each veteran or first responder, while also highlighting the customized skills, and, in some cases, life-saving tasks their service dog has been specially trained to provide.

“America's VetDogs represents the very best of compassion, service, and commitment to our nation's veterans,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer.“This partnership is a natural extension of our national security efforts, demonstrating that our support for the military community continues beyond the mission. We are truly honored to stand behind their effort and help create life‐changing bonds between service dogs and the heroes who need them.”

Off the ice, CACI has welcomed their inaugural puppy, Bravo, a nine-week-old Labrador Retriever who will be raised in the Reston, VA area. After approximately a year with his volunteer puppy raiser, Bravo will return to America's VetDogs' facility in New York for custom training before being matched with a veteran or first responder.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with CACI on an initiative that celebrates our nation's veterans while directly supporting those who can benefit from the life-changing assistance of a service dog,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America's VetDogs.“CACI's commitment demonstrates a meaningful dedication to the veteran community. Every blocked shot by the Caps this season will help advance our mission of providing highly trained service dogs at no cost to veterans and first responders with disabilities, and we're grateful to CACI for standing alongside us in that mission.”

You can follow Bravo's puppy-raising journey and discover the many other ways CACI is supporting America's VetDogs and its mission to serve veterans and first responders with disabilities by following CACI on CACIGoodDogs.com.

For more than 20 years, America's VetDogs ( ) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, America's VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation (est. 1946), and serves our country's and communities heroes in all 50 states, Washington, DC. Puerto Rico, and beyond. America's VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America's VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International. Apply, volunteer, and donate at

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a technology-first national security company that expands the limits of national security through innovation, discipline, and operational excellence. We deliver advanced technologies that help our customers move faster, operate more efficiently, and anticipate and defeat evolving threats. Our 27,000 talented employees and strong culture drive our success and have earned CACI recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 500TM, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit caci.com.

Attachments



target="_blank" href="" title="Good Dogs for Great Americans" rel="nofollow">Good Dogs for Great America Bravo, future service dog in training

CONTACT: Jamie Vullo America's VetDogs 304-839-2551...