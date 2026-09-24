Major Shareholder Announcement
- As per 17 September 2026, UBS Group AG's holding of shares and voting rights pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as well as other financial instruments pursuant to section 39(2), was below 5 percent of the total share capital and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S. As per 18 September 2026, UBS Group AG's holding of shares and voting rights pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as well as other financial instruments pursuant to section 39(2), was above 5 percent of the total share capital and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S. As per 21 September 2026, UBS Group AG's holding of shares and voting rights pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as well as other financial instruments pursuant to section 39(2), was below 5 percent of the total share capital and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.
As of 21 September 2026, UBS Group AG held a total of 7,356,338 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S, corresponding to 4.993 percent of the total share capital and voting rights.
For further information, please contact:
Cristina Rønde Hefting
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303
Attachment
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BO_2618_Major shareholder announcement_UBS
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