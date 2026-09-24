Dyad To Showcase Faster Launch And Greater Control Of Programs At Target Markets 26Th Annual Summit

ALIS DX gives program administrators more control to launch, adapt, and scale specialty programs with less dependence on IT.

- Tim Anders, President, Innovative Program SolutionsBREA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dyad, a provider of insurance technology across the distribution ecosystem, today announced its participation in the 26th Annual TMPAA Summit, hosted by the Target Markets Program Administrators Association (TMPAA), October 19-21, 2026, at the Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.Dyad will be at Table #51 to discuss how ALIS DX helps program administrators bring new specialty programs to market faster and run them with more control once they are live.For program administrators, launching a program is only the beginning. New states, new products, new forms, and new underwriting requirements all create changes behind the scenes. With many policy administration platforms, each adjustment depends on developers, vendor requests, or custom work which delays speed to market.ALIS DX is designed to give program administrators and MGUs more direct control. With self-service configuration, now available in ALIS DX, business users can manage routine program updates without waiting in a development queue. Customers configure User Defined Fields, Self-Managed Risk Templates, Validation Rules, and Forms Rules directly within ALIS DX, covering data capture, program-specific risk information, business and underwriting requirements, and the forms attached across quote, binder, endorsement, and policy workflows.“Speed to market matters, but so does what happens after a program goes live,” said Ryan Bosworth, Chief Sales Officer at Dyad.“As their business evolves, program administrators need to adjust rules, forms, and workflows without every update becoming an IT project. ALIS DX puts more of that control in their teams' hands, which helps them launch faster and keep programs moving once they are in market.”At the Summit, Dyad will highlight how ALIS DX supports program administrators across three areas:Move faster as programs change. Self-service configuration helps teams handle routine changes to data capture, risk information, validation, and forms without turning each one into a development project.Run the program in one connected system. ALIS DX connects underwriting, rating, quoting, issuance, policy servicing, accounting, workflow, reporting, and integrations, so teams do not need one technology stack to launch a program and another to run it.Grow without replatforming. ALIS DX supports program administration, MGA, and wholesale workflows on the same platform, giving organizations room to add programs or evolve their distribution model without introducing another core system.That flexibility is particularly relevant as MGAs and wholesalers consider taking on their first programs. Rather than selecting one technology stack for their existing business and another for program administration, organizations can use ALIS DX across multiple distribution models as they grow.“The ALIS DX platform gives us the speed and configurability we need to bring specialized programs to market faster while maintaining the highest standards of service for our clients,” said Tim Anders, President of Innovative Program Solutions (IPS).Summit attendees can meet the Dyad team at Table #51 or request a meeting at href="" rel="external nofollow" dyadtech/alis-dx-target-markets-summit-2026About DyadDyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. Dyad has redefined insurance technology by continuously improving our solutions, ensuring our customers can focus on growing and evolving their business, delivering superior customer service, and developing valuable insight into their business.

Nicholas Peddle

Dyad

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dyad to Showcase Faster Launch and Greater Control of Programs at Target Markets 26th Annual Summit News Provided By Dyad, Inc. September 24, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.