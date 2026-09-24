Nonprofit Calls On UN To Adopt 18Th Global Goal Arguing AI Outpaces Climate Change & Inequality As Fastest-Moving Threat

SDG 18 - AI EDUCATION & GOVERNANCE

BRINK: Billions-at-Risk Indicator & Notification Klaxon

Lyle Benjamin Headshot

ONE: The Fight for Survival of the Human Race

1POP calls for an 18th UN goal on AI governance, citing its BRINK/Redline index and Guterres's warning that AI is now the fastest-moving global threat.

- Lyle Benjamin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One Planet – One People (1POP) today called on the United Nations to adopt an 18th Sustainable Development Goal - AI Education and Governance - arguing that artificial intelligence is advancing, and causing documented harm, faster than climate change or global inequality, the same three threats Guterres named as existential in a September 16 briefing (UN News). The call comes during the UN General Assembly's 81st High-Level Week.

"We've spent ten years working to advance the 17 SDGs," said Lyle Benjamin, 1POP's Founder & Executive Director. "If frontier AI goes unchecked, the damage it does in the next ten could rival everything those seventeen goals were created to prevent."

A Public Index, Launched This Week

On September 22, 1POP launched the One Planet Crisis Countdown Clock, publicly branded BRINK (Billions-at-Risk Indicator & Notification Klaxon), now live at OnePlanet-OnePeople. BRINK is 1POP's proprietary index tracking AI risk, environmental tipping points, and inequality on a scale from 6:00 (maximum safety) to 0:00 ("Ground Zero").

Its inaugural reading, 4:30, reflects factors 1POP cites including AI containment failures, an autonomous weapon strike that killed civilians this year, and accelerating environmental and wealth-concentration trends. Each entry is sourced through REDLINE, 1POP's internal citation log, and requires a 75% super-majority vote of its Global Advisory Board before inclusion.

Why AI, and Why Now

"Climate change and inequality are existential too, and we're working to prevent them from tipping," Benjamin said. "But frontier AI is compounding on a timeline of months, not years. This year alone we saw an autonomous weapon strike kill civilians, an AI agent breach infrastructure without human orders, and then collude with other AI agents to achieve unauthorized objectives while deliberately hiding from human detection and intervention. The researchers building this technology are now stating publicly they see a real chance it could be catastrophic toward humanity. Not one of the existing seventeen goals were written to catch that."

The Proposed Goal

Modeled on the existing 17 SDGs, 1POP's proposed goal reads: "Ensure inclusive AI and digital literacy for all, and establish enforceable global standards for the safe, transparent, and equitable governance of artificial intelligence." Illustrative targets include binding AI transparency and incident-reporting requirements by 2027; an international framework for testing and risk-tiering frontier systems by 2028; integration of AI literacy into primary and secondary education; equitable global access to AI infrastructure and compute; an independent body to audit and enforce accountability; and worker-transition protections against AI-driven displacement.

1POP cites UN DESA's 2026 SDG Report - only 36% of existing targets are on track, 15% have regressed - and IMF data showing nearly 40% of global jobs are exposed to AI disruption, as evidence the current framework wasn't built for this threat.

What's Needed Now

1POP is calling on the President of the General Assembly and member states to formally table the 18th goal before High-Level Week concludes on September 29, and to open a review process toward the 2027 SDG Summit. Alongside this, 1POP is inviting founding signatories to its Global Protection Resolution across four groups:

Governments & Delegations - Co-sponsor the SDG 18 proposal at the General Assembly, sign the Global Protection Resolution, and begin drafting enforceable AI protections at the national level. Delegations can engage 1POP directly to coordinate co-sponsorship ahead of the September 29 deadline.

Companies & Institutions - Become a founding signatory to the Global Protection Resolution and align internal AI governance practices with its enforceable safeguards. Corporate participation and benefits alignment details are available at CSRBenefitsHub.

Universities & Educational Institutions - Advance AI safety and interpretability research, integrate AI and digital literacy into curricula, and sign on as a founding signatory to the Global Protection Resolution.

Individuals & Volunteers - Join the One Planet – One People movement and help bring the SDG 18 proposal in front of institutions and the public via OnePlanet-OnePeople and the $1 Billionaire Challenge.

Every signature, endorsement, and commitment will be tracked publicly and updated in real time at OnePlanet-OnePeople.

About One Planet – One People

One Planet – One People (1POP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Lyle Benjamin to unite governments, institutions, and individuals around solutions to environmental, inequality, and AI-related crises. Its ecosystem includes Planned Acts of Kindness, the Karma Club, the Benjamin DaVinci Institute, and 40+ SDG-aligned program frameworks. Benjamin is the author of the book "ONE: The Fight for Survival of the Human Race" detailing 40+ programs and initiatives designed to combat humanities tipping point issues.

Media Contact:

Lyle Benjamin, Founder & Executive Director

One Planet – One People

+1 929-420-4204 (Direct/WhatsApp)

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Lyle Benjamin

One Planet One People

+1 929-420-4204

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Nonprofit Calls on UN to Adopt 18th Global Goal Arguing AI Outpaces Climate Change & Inequality as Fastest-Moving Threat News Provided By Planned Acts / One Planet One People September 24, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, International Organizations, Politics, Science, World & Regional



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