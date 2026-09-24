Fintech Studios Launches MCP Connector For Claude & Chatgpt Brings Market & Regulatory Intelligence To 1 Billion Users

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FTS MCP connector provides users with free-tier access to FTS market and regulatory intelligence, trending entities, collections, insights and daily briefs.

- Jim Tousignant, CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FinTech Studios, Inc. (FTS), a leading AI-native market and regulatory intelligence platform with over 1 million active users, today announced the general availability of the FinTech Studios Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector for Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's ChatGPT. The connector is now listed in the official connector directories of both platforms, and the FinTech Studios connector can also be easy added to a user's Claude for Financial Advisors set of tools. Users can connect FinTech Studios connector in a few clicks and then work with FTS market and regulatory intelligence directly inside the AI assistants they already use.The connector brings the core of the FinTech Studios intelligence platform to Claude and ChatGPT users. That platform includes real-time and historical news drawn from millions of global public sources in more than 100 languages. It also includes market intelligence, regulatory intelligence, and more than 11 years of historical depth across 2.4 billion structured documents and metadata.Users can search this corpus in natural language and receive sourced answers with linked citations. They can also track trending companies, people and industries, gather cited source material that the assistant turns into executive summaries, and access their saved collections, insight channels and daily briefs, all without leaving the conversation. The connector is free to connect. It includes a free tier, and additional usage is available through paid credits.Built for how people now workFinancial professionals, investors, compliance teams, researchers and business users increasingly start their work in an AI assistant. The FinTech Studios MCP connector brings trusted, sourced intelligence into that workflow. A portfolio manager can ask Claude for a briefing on overnight developments in a sector and get a cited summary built on FinTech Studios content. A compliance officer can ask ChatGPT what regulatory changes affect a given business line and receive a sourced, cited update. A research analyst can see which companies are gaining momentum in the news and drill into the underlying articles in seconds.Core capabilities available through the connector include natural-language search across FinTech Studios' news, market and regulatory database, with source citations. Users also get trending stories and trending entities with momentum scoring, and on-demand, cited topic summaries and personalized daily briefs. Saved collections and insight channels deliver AI-generated analysis. Every tool is read-only, so the connector never creates, changes or sends anything in a user's account.“The way people discover and act on information has changed. It now happens inside Claude, ChatGPT and other AI assistants, and this launch puts FinTech Studios exactly where that work is happening,” said Jim Tousignant, Founder and CEO of FinTech Studios.“Claude and ChatGPT together reach well over a billion active users. For the first time, every one of them can connect directly to the depth of FinTech Studios market and regulatory intelligence we have spent more than a decade building. That is an enormous market opportunity for FinTech Studios, and it is only the beginning. It already works with any MCP-compatible tool, and we plan to bring the FinTech Studios connector to Google and other leading AI platforms soon, so our intelligence is available wherever people choose to work.”“We built this connector the right way, following MCP best practices from the ground up,” said Russell Stohr, Chief Revenue Officer of FinTech Studios.“That means industry-standard OAuth 2.1 sign-in, so a user's FinTech Studios API key never passes through the AI assistant; clearly defined, read-only tools the AI can reliably reason about; and structured results that always carry linked citations to their sources. The result is that FinTech Studios' news and regulatory intelligence, trending signals, collections, insight channels and daily briefs are now available inside Claude and ChatGPT. Users can combine the reasoning power of these models with FinTech Studios content to solve a wide range of problems seamlessly, from a quick market check to a full research workflow, in a single conversation.”AvailabilityThe FinTech Studios connector is available now in the Claude connector directory and the ChatGPT connector directory. To get started, users can search for“FinTech Studios” in their assistant's connector settings and follow the prompts to connect. More information is available at . Developers can also run the FinTech Studios MCP server in Cursor, Claude Desktop and other MCP-compatible tools using the @fts-studio/studio-mcp package on npm.About FinTech StudiosFinTech Studios, Inc. is an AI-native market and regulatory intelligence platform founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York. The company serves over 1 million users at leading financial institutions, enterprises, and professionals with real-time and historical intelligence from millions of global sources in more than 100 languages. Its products include FTS StudioTM, PowerIntellTM, Apollo Pro, RegLens Pro, AI Newsletters and AI-powered video and interactive avatars. FinTech Studios clients include leading global banks, fintech companies, data providers and consulting firms. Learn more and sign up for free at .Claude is a trademark of Anthropic, PBC. ChatGPT is a trademark of OpenAI. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.Media ContactJim TousignantFounder and CEO, FinTech Studios...###

James Tousignant

FinTech Studios Inc.

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FinTech Studios Launches MCP Connector for Claude & ChatGPT; Brings Market & Regulatory Intelligence to 1 Billion Users News Provided By FinTech Studios Inc. September 24, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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