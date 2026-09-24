Camelot Secure and DigiFlight Named Baltimore Ravens' Proud Cyber Resilience Partner

Partnership Brings National-Security Expertise to Professional Football to Protect Organizational Digital Systems

- Ravens SVP & chief sales officer Kevin RochlitzCOLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Camelot Secure and its parent company, DigiFlight Inc., announced Tuesday a partnership with the Baltimore Ravens, becoming the team's“Proud Cyber Resilience Partner” and bringing decades of experience supporting national security and mission-critical operations to one of the National Football League's (NFL's) most recognized franchises.The partnership connects the two worlds of professional football and cybersecurity, where preparation, resilience and performance matter daily. As sports organizations increasingly rely on digital systems to support business operations, communications, venues, employees and fan engagement, protecting these assets is essential to keeping a modern franchise operating securely.Protecting the Modern Sports FranchiseToday's professional sports organizations are also sophisticated digital enterprises. Behind what fans see on game day are interconnected networks, cloud services, AI-driven venue and operational systems, mobile devices, business applications, communication platforms, vendors and other digital assets that help these organizations operate year-round. Sports franchises are increasingly leveraging AI to optimize everything from fan experience to logistics – and ensuring the integrity and security of these models and data pipelines is essential. Championing comprehensive cyber resilience unlocks massive strategic advantages, transforming security from a defensive shield into a powerful offensive enabler.“Cyber resilience is ultimately about being prepared, knowing where your vulnerabilities are, anticipating what may be coming, and taking action before it affects your organization,” said Stan Oliver, CEO of DigiFlight and Camelot Secure.“As organizations integrate AI into mission-critical operations, protecting those complex data ecosystems requires that same proactive mindset. Those principles have guided our work supporting national-security missions for decades, and we are proud to bring that expertise to the Baltimore Ravens.”“Safeguarding the data entrusted to us by our fans, business partners, key stakeholders and the entire organization is a top priority for the Ravens,” Ravens SVP & chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated.“In today's digital landscape, staying ahead of emerging cyber threats requires best-in-class expertise. Through our partnership with Camelot Secure and DigiFlight, we are reinforcing our digital infrastructure and securing our organization's most valuable assets.”Bringing the Partnership to Ravens FansBeginning with the 2026 season, Ravens fans will also see the Camelot Secure and DigiFlight brands throughout the Ravens organization and at M&T Bank Stadium. Planned partnership visibility includes co-branded signage and wayfinding in the Raven Club, branded entrance treatments on lobby doors and windows, a prominent feature-wall installation, digital content displayed on concourse columns and Camelot Secure and DigiFlight messaging on the stadium's exterior northwest digital billboard.The partnership gives Camelot Secure and DigiFlight an opportunity to introduce their cybersecurity and cyber resilience approach to a much broader audience while demonstrating that the need to protect digital assets extends well beyond government agencies, defense contractors and traditional technology companies.From National Security to Game-Day SecurityDigiFlight has more than two decades of experience supporting U.S. government and defense missions, while Camelot Secure applies that experience to cybersecurity through technologies and services designed to help commercial and government organizations stay ahead of evolving threats – an award-winning approach known as staying“left of boom.”###About Camelot SecureCamelot Secure is a leading cybersecurity company under DigiFlight Inc taking a revolutionary approach to digital defense. Unlike traditional reactive models, Camelot Secure operates from a threat perspective-proactively identifying and mitigating risks before they escalate. The firm brings together experts from the military, intelligence community, and private sector to offer AI-driven cybersecurity alongside persistent threat hunting and attack-surface monitoring. Learn more at camelotsecure.About DigiFlightDigiFlight delivers mission-ready solutions across aviation, aerospace, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection, and national defense. Capabilities include AI and Machine Learning, System Security, Aerospace Technical and Acquisition Solutions, Compliant Architectures, Cybersecurity Hunt and Incident Response, Systems and Software Development, Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance, and Test and Evaluation. In addition, the company provides advanced modeling, simulation, and mixed-reality aviation training through solutions including its Phoenix next-generation flight training platform. Its Public-Private Partnership (P3) model integrates facilities, simulation, aircraft, instructors, OEMs, and industry partners into turnkey training solutions for U.S. forces and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers worldwide.DigiFlight's new FENCE-OUT offering provides platform-agnostic counter-UAS protection for military, aviation, critical infrastructure, and other high-value sites, while Cyber Flyaway kits deliver rapid, deployable cybersecurity support.Across all its mission-critical areas, DigiFlight applies award-winning technologies and personnel to strengthen the nation's operational readiness. For more information, visit digiflight.Baltimore Ravens Media ContactJessica OringBaltimore Ravens...

Betsey Rogers

Bridgeview Marketing

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Camelot Secure and DigiFlight Named Baltimore Ravens' Proud Cyber Resilience Partner News Provided By Bridgeview Marketing September 24, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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