Kate Woodward Young Launches Authority Without Apology On The Most Meaningful Day For Women At Work

Authority Without Apology, Kate Woodward Young, M.Ed., PCC

Kate Woodward Young, M.Ed., PCC

New book arriving September 25 argues accomplished women don't need more confidence - they need authority that matches the responsibility they already carry.

- Kate Woodward Young, M.Ed., PCCAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On a day communities across the country are pausing to honor Dolly Parton's legacy and the generational conversation about women, work, and recognition, decision support coach and 14-time author Kate Woodward Young is releasing a book that asks why that conversation still needs to be had.Authority Without Apology: When Your Responsibility Has Outgrown Your Title publishes tomorrow, September 25, 2026, through Amazon and at katewoodwardyoung.The book arrives as September 25 takes on unexpected cultural significance. Following Dolly Parton's passing on August 25, communities in New Orleans, Manhattan, and cities nationwide have designated September 25 as a tribute day tied to the iconic 9 to 5 - an anthem that captured, in 1980, what millions of working women were already living. Forty-six years later, Young argues the underlying dynamic that song described has not resolved.The ArgumentAuthority Without Apology is not a self-help book in the traditional sense. Its central premise is that work, authority, and recognition are three separate things - and that accomplished women frequently experience a significant gap between them.Rather than prescribing confidence-building exercises or visibility tactics, the book gives readers a framework for identifying the authority they have already earned and practical language for exercising it in the rooms where decisions are made."Women do not need another lesson in confidence," says Young. "Many already have the experience, judgment, and responsibility. What they need is to recognize the authority they have already earned and put their expertise in the room where decisions are being made."The book addresses a pattern Young observed repeatedly over three decades of working with women across business, education, nonprofits, and family-owned enterprises: the woman most trusted to carry the responsibility is not always the woman publicly recognized as the authority behind the outcome.Why This Book, Why NowYoung's decision to launch on September 25 was made months in advance based on her speaking and travel schedule. The date's subsequent connection to the Dolly Parton remembrance and 9 to 5 cultural moment has given the launch an unplanned but fitting resonance.The book's timing also coincides with a broader national conversation about women and institutional authority - in boardrooms, in nonprofits, in educational leadership, and in family businesses where women have historically carried significant operational and financial responsibility without equivalent recognition.Authority Without Apology is positioned not as a reaction to that moment but as a resource that gives accomplished women concrete tools to address it within their own professional contexts.About the AuthorKate Woodward Young, M.Ed., PCC is a nationally recognized speaker, author, and ICF-certified decision support coach with more than 30 years in early learning leadership. She is the author or co-author of 14 books, the founder of Director Success Academy and TexasDirector, and the host of the Childcare Conversations podcast, ranked in the top 5 in the childcare industry and the top 25% of all podcasts worldwide.Young has coached nearly 5,000 entrepreneurs and worked with thousands of childcare programs across the United States. She holds the ICF Professional Certified Coach (PCC) credential and speaks nationally on authority, leadership under pressure, decision support, and visibility.A third-generation entrepreneur, Young's family history - women who owned businesses and carried the work without always receiving proportional recognition - is woven throughout the book's narrative.Availability & MediaAuthority Without Apology: When Your Responsibility Has Outgrown Your Title is available now on Amazon at and at katewoodwardyoung.Young is available for media interviews, podcast appearances, and keynote engagements. Kate Woodward Young is also a featured speaker at the Watch Me Summit on September 25, 2026, a national virtual event for women in leadership, and is featured in the Badass QueenTM Spotlight Queen series, including a bonus episode of the Unapologetically BadassTM Podcast released today.High-resolution photos, a media bio, interview topics, and suggested questions are available upon request.BOOK: Authority Without Apology: When Your Responsibility Has Outgrown Your Title | Available:AUTHOR SITE: katewoodwardyoungFEATURED ON: Badass QueenTM Spotlight | badassqueenAbout Badass QueenTMBadass QueenTM is a personal branding and media platform for women 40+ founded by Renee Carbone Fleming - IAOTP Top Empowerment & Personal Branding Coach of the Decade 2026 and three-time published author. Badass QueenTM produces the Unapologetically BadassTM Podcast, Badass Queen TV, and the ICON Series, and provides curated media features, press release syndication, and brand strategy for women building visibility and income on their own terms. badassqueen

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Kate Woodward Young Launches Authority Without Apology on the Most Meaningful Day for Women at Work News Provided By Sparkle Queens LLC September 24, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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