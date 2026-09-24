Agerejuvenation Celebrates 20 Years And More Than 90,000 Patients As Preventive Healthcare Enters A New Era

AgeRejuvenation's Winter Garden, Florida, location, one of the organization's five clinics across Tampa Bay and Central Florida.

Florida longevity organization celebrates 20 years of growth and personalized, proactive healthcare

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Twenty years ago, personalized longevity medicine was far from the mainstream. Today, patients are increasingly asking how they can understand their hormones, metabolism, body composition and other health indicators before problems significantly affect their quality of life.

AgeRejuvenation has spent two decades evolving alongside that shift.

The Florida-based longevity and preventive healthcare organization is celebrating its 20th anniversary this September after serving more than 90,000 patients since 2006. What began as a small fitness and wellness concept evolved into Tampa Rejuvenation and ultimately AgeRejuvenation, which now operates locations across Tampa Bay and Central Florida in South Tampa, Brandon, Wesley Chapel, Winter Garden and SODO Orlando.

“When we started, the conversation around health and aging looked very different,” said Brett Markowitz, Founder and CEO of AgeRejuvenation.“Healthcare was largely about reacting once something was wrong. Today, people want to understand their health earlier. They are asking about hormones, metabolic health, body composition, inflammation, biomarkers and longevity because they want to take a more active role in their health and how they age. That shift has shaped how AgeRejuvenation has evolved over the last 20 years.”

AgeRejuvenation has grown from its early wellness and hormone-focused model into a broader platform for personalized, preventive and longevity-focused healthcare. Its services now span hormone optimization, peptide therapy, IV therapy, sexual wellness, aesthetics, advanced diagnostics, regenerative therapies and longevity-focused care.

AgeRejuvenation's evolution has also helped create a foundation for the development of specialized healthcare and wellness concepts addressing distinct areas of patient need. These include Reboot Vitality, focused on nervous system health and its Nervous System Reset Protocol; the Reboot IV Bus, bringing mobile IV hydration and wellness services directly to events, businesses, athletes and communities; and LeHeal BioGenix, focused on regenerative and orthopedic treatment options.

The expansion reflects a broader shift Markowitz has witnessed over the past two decades: growing interest in personalized, preventive and longevity-focused medicine. Rather than focusing only on health concerns after they arise, patients are increasingly interested in understanding the biomarkers, metabolic factors and other indicators that may influence how they feel, function and age over time.

AgeRejuvenation will commemorate the milestone with its 20th Birthday Celebration from September 28 through October 2, featuring patient giveaways, complimentary services and special anniversary offers across its clinics.

“This milestone belongs to every patient who trusted us, every provider and employee who helped us grow, and every community partner who has been part of our journey,” Markowitz said.“Twenty years is an opportunity to appreciate where we started, but it also makes us incredibly excited about where healthcare is going next.”

As AgeRejuvenation enters its third decade, the organization plans to continue expanding its approach to personalized longevity and preventive healthcare while exploring new technologies, diagnostics and specialized concepts designed around evolving patient needs.

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About AgeRejuvenation

AgeRejuvenation is a physician-led longevity and preventive medicine organization dedicated to helping individuals optimize their health, vitality, performance and quality of life through personalized, physician-directed care. With locations throughout Tampa Bay and Central Florida, AgeRejuvenation has served more than 90,000 patients through services spanning hormone optimization, regenerative medicine, peptide therapy, sexual wellness, advanced diagnostics, aesthetics and longevity-focused care.

With“Modern Medicine. Optimize Life.” at the heart of its brand, AgeRejuvenation empowers patients to take a proactive approach to their health and aging. For more information, visit agerejuvenation.

Michele Arellano

Fifth & Cor

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AgeRejuvenation Celebrates 20 Years and More Than 90,000 Patients as Preventive Healthcare Enters a New Era News Provided By Fifth & Cor September 24, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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