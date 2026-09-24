Star Micronics Showcases Latest Hospitality And QSR Solutions At Hospitality Tech Expo 2026, Excel, London

Star Micronics at Hospitality Tech Expo 2026

STOKE MANDEVILLE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At Hospitality Tech Expo 2026 (29 - 30 September, Excel, London), international POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics will exhibit its latest solutions for omnichannel hospitality including POS, mobile ordering, food labelling and self-service kiosk applications. These will be demonstrated with a range of leading hospitality POS and payment, food safety labelling and kiosk partners on Stand HT612.Focusing on the customer omnichannel experience in hospitality and food retail, Star will be demonstrating a range of multifunctional printers that allow businesses to meet growing consumer demand for flexible food and drink ordering, alongside accurate food identification label printing for food deliveries and customer collections. Presenting a variety of solutions for QSR as well as self-service kiosks, Star offers an extensive portfolio of solutions for large-scale businesses as well as independent hospitality operators.The rise in orders from multiple channels including restaurant, kiosk / self-service, drive through as well as online collection and delivery is creating demand for efficient and accurate ordering processes, especially given stricter requirements for food labelling, allergies and customer order exceptions.Star's linerless label printers, designed for the hospitality market, enable food orders to be printed onto variable length low adhesive 'sticky receipts' which can follow the order through the preparation process and can be used as the final bag seal with customer pick up order number and / or delivery address, resulting in increased order accuracy and efficiency.The compact TSP143IV SK linerless label and receipt printer is ideally suited for this application, featuring a built-in paper taken sensor for queueing orders, whilst benefitting from local, network, tablet and cloud connectivity as well as a 4-year warranty as standard.Alongside leading food safety labelling software partners, Star will be demonstrating its IP22 rated splash resistant mC-Label2 and mC-Label3 printers, capable of printing on both traditional die-cut labels as well as permanent linerless media from 25mm to 80mm wide. Featuring the same benefits as Star's receipt printing range including tablet and CloudPRNTTM connectivity for ease of setup and multi-estate provisioning, these printers provide highly versatile labelling solutions for food storage, date labelling and stock rotation in kitchen and catering environments.Printing high resolution branding, logos, graphics and barcodes, the mC-Label2 and mC-Label3 are also ideal for printing HACCP compliant allergen and ingredients labels for pre-packed and to-go food. With the benefit of their compact size – the mC-Print2 is less than 10cm wide – and without the need for expensive toner or ink cartridges, these printers provide a cost-effective and efficient solution for independent food outlets as well as multi-store chains.Star's versatile core range of hospitality receipt and order printers including the mC-Print3 and TSP100IV models will be on display with partners demonstrating the latest POS and payment applications as well as integration with self-service kiosks. In addition, Star kiosk partners supplying global QSR chains as well as hotel and hospitality venues will provide live kiosk demonstrations.As Star expands its Cloud-connected eco-system of products, its focus on simple setup of products to facilitate operation 'out-of-the-box' takes centre stage. Star's new RapidSYNC technology enables its latest POS and label printers to connect to WiFi in under a minute, drastically reducing the time and cost of product provisioning and significantly enhancing the customer experience.Mark Lloyd, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA states,“Operating effortlessly in the background, Star's advanced POS, food ordering and labelling technology allows for efficient kitchen and front of house operational management. Also benefitting from ease of integration and superior connectivity, Star's solutions continuously deliver and outperform in even the most demanding hospitality environments.”About Star MicronicsFounded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.-oOo-For further information, please visit or contact:Claire SmithPR ManagerStar Micronics EMEAEmail:...

Ms Claire Smith

Star Micronics

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Star Micronics showcases latest Hospitality and QSR Solutions at Hospitality Tech Expo 2026, Excel, London News Provided By Star Micronics September 24, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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