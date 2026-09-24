Live Now Expands Mobile Livestreaming Tools

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The expanded toolkit brings customizable overlays, sports scoreboards, facecam and other production features to mobile livestreaming.

CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Live Now, a mobile livestreaming platform available on iOS and Android, has expanded its range of tools for producing live video, giving users more ways to customize broadcasts directly from a smartphone.The platform brings together features for sports, gaming and creator livestreaming, including customizable overlays, sports scoreboards, facecam, animated GIFs, web overlays, posters and other graphic elements. These tools can be combined with live video to create different layouts and presentation styles for each broadcast.More tools for live sportsFor local tournaments, amateur leagues and community events, livestreaming often needs to provide more than a live camera feed. Match information and visual elements can help viewers follow what is happening during a game.Live Now allows users to create scoreboards for different sports and customize information such as team names, scores and match details. Users can display the scoreboard directly on their live video, keeping key match information visible throughout the broadcast.The platform also includes instant replay and highlight features, allowing users to capture selected moments during a live event for replay or further use in their content.For setups that require additional cameras, Live Now supports external video sources in compatible configurations, giving users more flexibility when producing sports broadcasts.Mobile tools for gaming livestreamsGaming is another major use case for mobile livestreaming, particularly as more creators use smartphones as both their gaming and broadcasting devices.Live Now allows creators to combine gameplay with facecam, overlays and other visual elements. This gives gamers more control over how their broadcasts are presented while streaming directly from mobile devices.Creators can also use animated graphics, posters and web-based overlays to add visual elements to their livestreams, making it possible to build different formats for different types of content.Bringing more production tools to mobileThe expansion of mobile livestreaming tools reflects a shift in how live content can be produced. A smartphone already combines a camera, video processing, display and network connectivity in a single device. Software can add another layer by providing tools for graphics, layouts and live production.For smaller sports events, gaming creators and independent broadcasters, this allows more of the production process to take place on the same device used to capture and transmit the video.Live Now is designed around this approach, combining livestreaming with tools for graphics, sports information, facecam and replay within a single application.Live Now supports livestreaming for gaming, sports and other creator content, with tools that can be used for both straightforward broadcasts and more customized productions.About Live NowLive Now is a mobile livestreaming platform available on iOS and Android. The platform provides tools for live video production across gaming, sports and creator content, including customizable sports scoreboards, overlays, facecam, animated graphics, web overlays and instant replay features.Download Live Now:

Nguyen Ngoc Hoang

NabiApp, Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Live Now Expands Mobile Livestreaming Tools News Provided By NabiApp, Inc. September 24, 2026, 11:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.