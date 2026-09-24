CIDRZ Becomes Zambia's First Certified Peoplefirsttm Organisation

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- September 24, 2026: A new standard for workplace culture has officially arrived in Zambia. The Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) has become the first Certified PeopleFirst TM organisation in the country.CIDRZ has achieved Silver-level Certification, setting a high bar for other organisations in Zambia to match or exceed. Its certification reflects what its own employees said about their experience at work: a culture of trust, shared purpose and belonging that supports its mission to improve health outcomes in Zambia.This certification was developed by The Inspiring Workplaces Group, and recognises organisations that are building modern, intrinsically driven workplace cultures. This recognition is not based on perks or pay alone, but on the level of employee belief and belonging the leadership are creating.Certified PeopleFirstTM is grounded in employee insight. It focuses on three intrinsic drivers proven to fuel long-term business performance, engagement and resilience: Belief, Belonging and Future Confidence.A Shift Away from Legacy Culture MeasurementFor decades, workplace culture has been assessed through extrinsic markers such as compensation, benefits and surface-level perks often reinforced by costly legacy certification models.Certified PeopleFirstTM reflects a shift away from that outdated approach. Instead of asking what organisations offer, it listens to employees to understand what they experience and how it makes them feel.This gives organisations something far more meaningful to stand behind: evidence of a culture that people believe in, want to belong to and their trust for the future.Matt Manners, Founder & CEO of The Inspiring Workplaces Group, said:“Congratulations to CIDRZ for making history as the first Certified PeopleFirstTM organisation in Zambia. CIDRZ joins a rapidly growing number of organisations around the world whose certification reflects a culture built on belief, belonging and future confidence, the intrinsic drivers that truly define what it means to be PeopleFirst today.“We developed Certified PeopleFirstTM by analysing thousands of Inspiring Workplaces Award entries from organisations around the world over the past decade. That insight allowed us to create a forward-thinking, evidence-led approach that helps organisations and their people thrive right now. Not based on outdated models but on what employees actually experience.”Mwansa Lombe, CIDRZ Human Resource Director, said:“This recognition belongs to every member of the CIDRZ team. Our people are at the heart of our work to improve the health of communities across Zambia. Being the first organisation in Zambia to become Certified PeopleFirstTM confirms that investing in our people is essential to our mission, and we are committed to building on it."What Certified PeopleFirst Certification Signals in Zambia and around the worldFor organisations in Zambia achieving Certified PeopleFirstTM status signals:.A commitment to modern, PeopleFirst leadership.A culture built on trust, shared purpose and a strong sense of belief and belonging.Clear differentiation in a competitive talent market.Credibility with candidates, customers and investors alike.As organisations globally reassess how they attract, retain and motivate talent, Certified PeopleFirstTM provides a clear, credible benchmark for what“great” really looks like today.Start your organisation's Certified PeopleFirstTMjourney here.About CIDRZThe Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) is a Zambian-led public health organisation advancing health through research, innovation, service delivery and health systems strengthening. Working with the Government of Zambia and local and international partners, CIDRZ generates evidence and develops solutions to address major health challenges and improve health outcomes in Zambia and beyond.About Certified PeopleFirstTMCertified PeopleFirstTM is an independent culture certification powered by employee insight.It measures what truly drives engagement and business performance in modern organisations and gives leaders a globally recognised mark to prove it. It also highlights where an organisation is strong and prioritises where it needs to focus action to drive improvement on its PeopleFirst journey.Unlike legacy models, it is:.Evidence-led.Intrinsically focused.Simple to run.Designed for modern organisations.Prioritise future leadership action.About Inspiring Workplaces GroupInspiring Workplaces Group is setting the global standard for PeopleFirst organisations by recognising, certifying and connecting workplace cultures where people and performance thrive together.Through Inspiring Place to WorkTM, its global story-based recognition programme, and Certified PeopleFirstTM, its independent employee survey certification, Inspiring Workplaces Group celebrates organisations that put their people first.Since 2015, its global community has championed the belief that inspiring cultures create stronger organisations, better leadership and a better world of work.For More Information On The Inspiring Workplaces Awards:Matt Manners+44 (0) 7799876473...Visit our Company LinkedIn Page

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CIDRZ Becomes Zambia's First Certified PeopleFirstTM Organisation News Provided By The Inspiring Workplaces Group Limited September 24, 2026, 11:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Politics



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