BARE International General Managers Unite In Mumbai To Shape The Future Of Customer Experience

BARE International leaders gather in Mumbai for a September 2026 strategic planning meeting focused on customer experience and international collaboration.

BARE International: Discover the Path to Experience Excellence

President Jason Bare and General Managers from around the world align on innovation, collaboration, and growth opportunities for 2027 and beyond.

- Jason Bare, President

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BARE International's General Managers gathered in Mumbai during the week of September 7 for a strategic planning summit focused on the future of customer experience research, international collaboration, and the evolving needs of clients around the world.

Led by President Jason Bare, the meeting brought together Coralin Rosario (India), Melanie Cihak (United States), Jeno Zsiga (Europe), Ruben Hernandez (Latin America), Aviraj Puri (Middle East and APAC), Klan Shen (China), and Nicole Lekus (Global HR Manager) to define priorities for 2027 and identify new opportunities to leverage BARE International's global reach, local expertise, and innovative solutions.

Throughout the week, the group explored emerging trends impacting customer experience measurement, mystery shopping, audits, market research, and digital engagement. Discussions centered on strengthening collaboration across offices, accelerating innovation, sharing best practices, and ensuring BARE remains positioned to help clients navigate rapidly evolving customer expectations.

"This week reinforced what makes BARE International unique," said Jason Bare, President of BARE International. "As markets evolve and customer expectations continue to rise, our greatest strength is the collective expertise of our General Managers, Global employees and teams across the globe. Bringing together leaders from India, China, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, APAC, and the United States allowed us to challenge assumptions, share ideas, and build a stronger vision for the future. The momentum created in Mumbai will help drive innovation and enhance the value we deliver to clients worldwide."

In addition to strategic planning sessions, the General Managers shared experiences from their respective markets, identified common challenges and opportunities, and discussed ways to create more connected solutions for regional and multinational clients alike. The result was a unified vision focused on innovation, operational excellence, and delivering actionable insights that help organizations make smarter business decisions.

"One of the most valuable aspects of this meeting was the opportunity to learn from colleagues serving clients in very different markets," said Melanie Cihak, General Manager for the United States. "Despite our geographic differences, we share the same commitment to helping clients improve customer experiences. The collaboration fostered in Mumbai will strengthen how we support one another and the organizations we serve."

A key outcome of the meeting was a strengthened framework for cross-regional cooperation, enabling teams to exchange knowledge more effectively, develop innovative solutions faster, and respond more quickly to changing customer and market demands.

"The relationships strengthened during this meeting will have a lasting impact," said Aviraj Puri, General Manager for the Middle East and APAC. "When leaders from around the world come together with a shared purpose, it creates energy and ideas that extend far beyond the meeting itself. The partnerships and initiatives formed in Mumbai will help us continue building a more connected and innovative global organization."

The week also highlighted BARE International's commitment to leveraging the diverse expertise of its international teams. By bringing together leaders from six continents, the company continues to strengthen its ability to identify emerging trends, share market intelligence, and deliver solutions that help clients succeed in both local and global markets.

As BARE International looks toward 2027 and beyond, the priorities established during this meeting will serve as a roadmap for continued innovation, stronger collaboration, and enhanced client value. The company remains focused on combining global scale with local insight to help organizations better understand, measure, and improve the experiences they deliver to customers around the world.

About BARE International: BARE International is a privately held global customer experience research firm providing customized mystery shopping, audits, customer satisfaction measurement, online reputation management, and market research solutions. With 13 physical offices worldwide and operations in more than 185 countries, BARE helps organizations gain the insights they need to improve customer experiences, strengthen brand performance, and drive business growth. Learn more at .

Lekha Jambaulikar

BARE International

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BARE International General Managers Unite in Mumbai to Shape the Future of Customer Experience News Provided By BARE International September 24, 2026, 11:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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