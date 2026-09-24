Hydrolix Wins Best Of Show At IBC 2026

Hydrolix

Simon Ouderkirk, VP of Product, Hydrolix

Hydrolix CDN Insights Recognized in the ITPro Category for Delivering Real-Time Visibility Into CDN Performance at Internet Scale

- Simon Ouderkirk, VP of Product, HydrolixPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hydrolix, the real-time data platform for operational intelligence at internet scale, today announced it has won a Best of Show Award at IBC 2026 in Amsterdam. The honor, presented by ITPro, recognizes CDN Insights, Hydrolix's out-of-the-box analytics solution that delivers immediate visibility into CDN performance for both single and multi-CDN deployments. CDN Insights has served as the main observability solution for some of the world's largest streaming events, including the Super Bowl, Olympics, and, most recently, the World Cup.CDN Insights solves a problem that has long plagued streaming and media operations: the fragmented, delayed view teams get into content delivery performance once video leaves origin and crosses multiple CDNs. Legacy monitoring tools force teams to stitch together sampled data from siloed dashboards, often minutes behind what viewers are actually experiencing. CDN Insights instead ingests CDN data in real time and retains it for years at a fraction of the cost of legacy approaches, giving operators a single, unified view of performance across providers, down to individual regions, ASNs, and raw logs, in seconds, across petabytes of data.“When hundreds of millions of viewers are watching simultaneously, the margin for error in detecting and resolving delivery issues is measured in seconds, not minutes, and CDN Insights was built for exactly that environment,” said Simon Ouderkirk, VP of Product, Hydrolix.“When you're the platform behind a large live streaming event, you don't get a second chance to catch a delivery problem. You have to see it the moment it happens, across every provider, at global scale. Winning Best of Show at IBC is a strong signal that the industry has moved past sampled data and siloed dashboards. Operators need one real-time view of the entire delivery chain, and that is what CDN Insights delivers."This is the second Best of Show honor for CDN Insights in 2026, following the same recognition from NAB Show earlier this year, underscoring consistent, independent validation of Hydrolix's approach to CDN observability across the industry's two flagship broadcast and media technology events.The momentum also extended beyond ITPro's Best of Show program. At the IAMT Impact Awards at IBC 2026, Amazon Web Services (AWS) won the Operations & Lifecycle Award for Agentic Intelligent Operations, a solution built with Hydrolix.The solution puts AI agents directly on top of Hydrolix's real-time data platform, giving them the ability to query unsampled streaming telemetry in seconds. That real-time access turns troubleshooting that once took hours of manual, cross-team effort into fast, automated resolution, letting operators move from reactively chasing down streaming issues to resolving them before viewers notice.Together, the two honors reflect the same underlying strength: Hydrolix's ability to give both human operators and, increasingly, AI agents a real-time, unsampled view of infrastructure at internet scale.CDN Insights is available now. Media and entertainment organizations interested in real-time CDN observability without the overhead of custom engineering can learn more at hydrolixAbout Hydrolix: Hydrolix is a Portland, Oregon-based real-time data platform for operational intelligence at internet scale. Founded in 2018, Hydrolix addresses the two scale barriers facing observability and security platforms: global scale and real-time performance. The platform delivers real-time analytics that get you insights in seconds across globally distributed data at internet scale-from servers and microservices to AI agents-while enabling years of retention through next-generation compression. Trusted by Fox, ABC, and Paramount for mission-critical live events, Hydrolix has grown to over 650 customers globally in just 24 months. For more information, visit hydrolix.Media Contact(s):Abby Ross, Head of Corporate Communications, Hydrolix...

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Hydrolix Wins Best of Show at IBC 2026 News Provided By Jade Umbrella September 24, 2026, 11:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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