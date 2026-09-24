Zelensky Announces New U.S. Investments In Ukraine's Defense And Energy Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“I met with executives of more than 30 leading American companies and members of the Economic Advisory Group in New York. It was a very broad group of participants, and I thank everyone for their attention to Ukraine, their support, and their warm words about our people,” he wrote.

Zelensky noted that security and economic resilience are closely interconnected. According to him, the meeting focused primarily on how to help Ukraine get through the coming winter, support the economy and protect people.

“There will be new investments in defense technologies and joint production, and we also have agreements on joint energy projects. It is the strengthening of our resilience across different areas that is the main task for our state and our partners ahead of the winter season,” he said.

The President added that the participants also discussed the creation of a sovereign fund, war-risk insurance, and financing opportunities currently available to American investors.

“We greatly value everyone who is already working with Ukraine, and we expect to see more and more partnerships like these,” he said.

in New York discusses Patriot interceptors, winter support package with Rutt

As reported by Ukrinform, during his visit to the United States, Zelensky discussed sanctions and Ukraine's needs for ballistic missile defense with U.S. senators.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine