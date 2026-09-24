Drone That Crashed In Moldova Identified As Russian Gerbera

MENAFN - UkrinForm) IPN reported this, according to Ukrinform.

According to the General Inspectorate of Police, this is the first time a drone of this type has been identified on the territory of the Republic of Moldova.

Law enforcement officials specify that the device was equipped with a dashboard camera. The technical-explosive section's experts preliminarily determined that the drone might have hit a tree, after which it fell to the ground and exploded.

Moldovan police are currently working to establish the exact model, manufacturer and technical specifications of the UAV, as well as all the circumstances of the incident. The drone's exact identification must be confirmed by specialized examinations.

The UAV was found in a field near a farm. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured in the explosion.

Drone crashes in

As reported by Ukrinform, Moldova's airspace was violated several times by drones in the morning of September 24 during Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Photo: General Inspectorate of Police (IGP)