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George Russell Tops First Practice At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

George Russell Tops First Practice At Azerbaijan Grand Prix


2026-09-24 07:16:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Mercedes driver George Russell set the fastest time in the opening Formula 1 practice session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Russell led a closely contested session, finishing ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took third place.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix programme continues today with Formula 2 qualifying at 14:00 local time, followed by Formula 1's second free practice session at 16:00.

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being held at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26.

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