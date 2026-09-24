Nine Kazakh Servicemen Died In Caspian Sea Training Exercise

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Nine military personnel have died during military exercises in Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea waters.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense reported that the incident occurred in the Mangystau region during exercises involving the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, a sudden deterioration in weather conditions and strengthening winds caused military personnel to be swept into the sea.

A total of 19 servicemen fell into the water. The deaths of nine personnel have been confirmed, while three servicemen have been rescued. One of those rescued was hospitalized.

The search for the remaining servicemen is ongoing. Naval Forces and Emergency Situations Ministry units, as well as aviation and other services, have been involved in the search-and-rescue operation.

A commission from Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense has been dispatched to the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident and coordinate the search operation. The commission is headed by Defense Minister Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov.

The incident occurred during the "Khazar Qorgany – 2026" naval exercises held in Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea waters. The drills involved Naval Forces ships and boats, hydrographic vessels, ships of the Mangystau regional department of the Border Service of the National Security Committee, and aircraft from the Air Defense Forces.

During the exercises, servicemen practiced joint maneuvers, search-and-rescue operations, and responses to various threats.