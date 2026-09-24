Nitin Nabin To Visit Jaipur For Cleanliness Drive And Youth Dialogue
Nabin will begin his visit by joining a Swachhata Abhiyan at Albert Hall, Ram Niwas Garden, where he will undertake Shramdaan as part of a service activity. Party officials said the BJP National President will also chair a high-level strategic meeting with the state's top elected representatives and organisational convenors, address the public representatives' conference organised on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, and hold a special interactive session with the youth.
Following the cleanliness drive, Nabin will reach the Chief Minister's residence to chair an organisational meeting with Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, divisional in-charges and co-in-charges, and members of the Panchayati Raj Election Steering Committee. He is expected to guide electoral strategies and organisational matters.
At 12:30 PM, Nabin will attend the Nikay Janpratinidhi Sammelan (Local Body Representatives' Conference), organised to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the pioneer of Integral Humanism.
Later in the evening, at 5:15 PM, Nabin will arrive at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur to participate in a large-scale Yuva Samvad programme. Through this platform, he will engage directly with students and youth from across the state, listen to their perspectives and share his views on the role of young people in nation-building.
The visit combines organisational meetings with public and youth-oriented programmes in Jaipur.
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