BJP Appoints New Organisational Secretaries In States

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Thursday made a series of appointments of national joint general secretaries (organisation), state general secretaries (organisation), state joint general secretaries (organisation) and sangathaks (Organisers).

The appointments, announced through an official press statement from the party's Central Office in New Delhi, take effect immediately.

Shivprakash has been appointed National Joint General Secretary for Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Goa, with centre at Mumbai.

Saudan Singh has been named National Joint General Secretary for Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, based at Bhubaneswar.

V. Satish has been appointed Sangathak for SC, ST Morchas and Parliamentary office at Delhi, while Nagendra has been named "Sangathak" for "Varishth Karyakarta Sampark", also at Delhi.

Ajay Jamwal has been appointed State General Secretary for Maharashtra at Mumbai.

Satish Dhond will serve as State Joint General Secretary for Maharashtra and Janjati Sampark for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, with centre at Nagpur.

Madhukar has been named State General Secretary for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Hyderabad.

Dashrath has been appointed State Joint General Secretary for Telangana at Warangal.

Ravindra Raju has been appointed State General Secretary for Assam, Tripura and office construction at Guwahati.

Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya will serve as State General Secretary for Bihar at Patna.

Pawan Sai has been named State General Secretary for Jharkhand at Ranchi.

Siddharthan has been appointed State General Secretary for Himachal Pradesh at Shimla.

Ratnakar has been named State General Secretary for Gujarat and DNH and DD (Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu) at Ahmedabad, while Arun Binnadi will serve as State Joint General Secretary for Gujarat at Rajkot.

Phanindranath Sharma has been appointed State General Secretary for Uttarakhand at Dehradun.

Pawan Rana will handle Delhi and Haryana as State General Secretary at Delhi.

Karmveer has been named State General Secretary for Chhattisgarh at Raipur.

Chandrashekhar will serve as State General Secretary for Madhya Pradesh at Bhopal.

Manas Mohanty has been appointed State General Secretary for Odisha at Bhubaneswar.

Mantri Srinivasulu has been named State General Secretary for Punjab and Chandigarh at Chandigarh.

Dharampal will serve as State General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow.

Amitabh Chakraborty has been appointed State General Secretary for West Bengal at Kolkata.

Abhay Giri has been named Sangathak for Braj Kshetra at Agra, and Ananta Narayan Mishra has been appointed Sangathak for Bhagalpur, Purnia and Kosi Kshetra at Purnia.

The circular was issued by Tarun Chugh, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national headquarter in-charge, and has been sent to all State Presidents and State General Secretaries for information and necessary action.