'Democracy Stripped Bare, Constitution Torn To Shreds': Udit Raj Amid SIR Row

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Amid the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Congress leader Udit Raj on Thursday termed the issue a "direct betrayal of the country" and alleged that democracy and the Constitution had been undermined.

The remarks came after a leading daily reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on at least 14 occasions regarding various decisions of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and processes of the Election Commission of India.

The reported objections included matters related to the addition and deletion of names from electoral rolls during the SIR in various states, as well as concerns over whether the two Election Commissioners were kept informed about certain decisions by CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking to IANS, Udit Raj said,“This is a direct betrayal of the country. What greater crime could there be than that the entire democracy has been stripped bare and the Constitution has been torn to shreds?”

“Actions have been taken in an illegal manner. The government of the BJP and Janata Dal (United) in Bihar, which was formed through SIR, should absolutely not have been formed. Dishonesty has also occurred in Maharashtra. This is treason against the country,” he alleged.

Reacting to Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Rath Yatra, which began from Raebareli, Udit Raj extended his support for the initiative and said that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party shared several priorities.

“I extend my best wishes. They can start the journey from anywhere. Our agenda and theirs is almost the same. Social justice is a priority in their eyes as well, and Rahul Gandhi is, of course, its flag-bearer,” he said.

Udit Raj also reacted to a new video purportedly showing an incident of harassment of a girl in Samastipur, Bihar, which surfaced after the recent incident in Jamui.

Referring to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's earlier statement that people, including farmers returning from their fields late at night, would be safe in the state, Udit Raj said,“Samrat Choudhary had said that even if a farmer returns from his field at 12 midnight, he will be safe, otherwise I will resign. Now Samrat Choudhary should just resign.”

Meanwhile, the latest incident was reported from Samastipur, around 131 km from Jamui. According to reports, a group of men on motorcycles surrounded a girl and a boy who was travelling with her on a village road. The men allegedly verbally abused the girl and pushed her around on the road.

A video of the incident surfaced on Wednesday, while the incident was reportedly from Jagatsinghpur village in Samastipur.

A senior police officer said that four accused persons had been arrested and a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered in connection with the incident.