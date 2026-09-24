CARICOM Ministers Vow Caribbean Community's Support To India's Candidature For UNSC 2028-29 Term

MENAFN - IANS) New York/New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The India-CARICOM Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) held on the sidelines of 81st UNGA in New York on Wednesday underscored the commitment of the two sides to deepen their relations both in the bilateral and global contexts, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Thursday.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Suriname's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation, Melvin W J Bouva, co-chaired the meeting which was a follow up to the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of CARICOM countries in Guyana in November 2024. During the meeting, the co-chair of the 15-member CARICOM group of countries from the Caribbean region conveyed the group's decision to support India's candidature for UNSC term 2028-29.

The India-CARICOM FMM was attended by the Foreign Ministers of Barbados, Dominica, Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, St Vincent and Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Haiti, St. Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Finance Minister of Grenada, the CEO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belize and the Secretary General of CARICOM, Carla Natalie Barnett.

"During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction at the steady progress in cooperation between India and countries of the CARICOM. The two sides held discussions on deepening political engagement; increasing trade and investment; cooperation in Agriculture and Food Security, Digital governance, Climate resilience and Energy cooperation," read a statement issued by the MEA.

"CARICOM leaders warmly acknowledged India's development partnership in the region and the impetus given to fostering South-South cooperation. The two sides discussed mutual cooperation in the international fora. They agreed to continue to work together on global issues such as UN reforms, combating climate change as well as counter-terrorism and trans-national crimes," it added.

EAM Jaishankar thanked the CARICOM leaders for their trust and support, and assured that India will be a strong voice of the Global South.

After the meeting, EAM Jaishankar said on X that he "emphasised that we must further deepen our ties, especially in economic, digital and mobility domains".

He said he "highlighted our solidarity derived from our shared history and developmental challenges".

Three of the countries in the Caribbean Community organisation -- popularly called CARICOM -- Suriname, Trinidad and Guyana have substantial populations of Indian descent.

With the others, India shares a history of colonisation.

EAM Jaishankar wrote that he "urged CARICOM countries to utilise India-provided training slots, and also offered customised training programmes in areas of interest".

India provides training programmes in several areas, especially in digital technologies, for countries of the Global South.

While surveying India's assistance to the CARICOM countries, EAM Jaishankar noted that it had promoted the installation of solar power in the region and requested them to consider joining the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance.

Both organisations are headquartered in India and promote alternative sources of energy for sustainable development and as ways to fight climate change.

EAM Jaishankar told them that programmes for small and medium enterprises and Quick Impact Projects (QIP) have been completed in several Caribbean countries, and continue in some.

QIP provides finance and other resources for projects that can be quickly completed and have community impact.

In the medical area, he told them India conducted artificial limb fitment camps, gifted haemodialysis units, and provided the compact medical BHISHM Cube units to some CARICOM partners.

The BHISHM Cube, developed by India, is a portable hospital system for deployment in disaster areas.