Danam Nagender Ready For Khairatabad By-Poll After SC Dismisses Plea

Nagender Welcomes Verdict, Ready for By-poll

Disqualified Telangana MLA Danam Nagender on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict dismissing his plea against his disqualification, asserting that he is fully prepared to face the electorate in the upcoming by-election. Speaking to reporters after the apex court upheld the Telangana High Court's decision to disqualify him under the anti-defection law, Nagender exuded confidence about retaining the Khairatabad Assembly constituency.

"We welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court. We will face the elections. Facing elections is not new to me. Definitely, I will fight and will come out with flying colours," Nagender said. Hitting back at the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for targeting him, Nagender remarked, "They don't have any right to criticise me. They have to look at what they did earlier."

Opposition Hails Verdict, Demands Accountability

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by Nagender challenging the Telangana High Court's order that disqualified him as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and declared the Khairatabad seat vacant. Nagender had won the seat on a BRS ticket in the November 2023 Assembly elections, but subsequently switched allegiance to the ruling Congress and contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Secunderabad on a Congress ticket.

The apex court's ruling has unleashed a wave of sharp reactions across Telangana's political spectrum, with the opposition intensifying demands for the resignation of other BRS legislators who jumped ship to the Congress.

Reacting to the verdict, senior BRS leader Jeevan Reddy demanded political accountability from the Chief Minister. "The Supreme Court decision should be welcomed by all democratic people. Revanth Reddy should have some shame now. Elections will come for all 10 seats. They are suppressing the voice of the people of Telangana. Also, earlier, there was a 24-hour power supply; now it is limited to only a few hours. Who is responsible for all this?" Reddy said.

The BJP also hailed the apex court's decision as a validation of constitutional norms. BJP leader and Advocate Karunasagar said, "The Supreme Court's dismissal of Danam Nagender's plea challenging the High Court order is a very welcome move. The High Court of Telangana has found him liable for defection and disqualified him from the post of MLA and also declared his post vacant. The 10th Schedule of the Constitution is not just a political suggestion, but it is a clear indication that if any person being elected as MLA defects from the mandate, the 10th Schedule of the Constitution comes into play."

Background of the Disqualification

The legal setback stems from the Telangana High Court Division Bench's disqualification of Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender on Friday and declaration of the Assembly seat vacant.

Nagender was elected from Khairatabad on a BRS ticket in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. He subsequently joined the Congress and contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Secunderabad on a Congress ticket.

Though he lost the parliamentary election, he continued as the Khairatabad MLA.

Petitions were filed seeking his disqualification on the ground that his decision to join the Congress amounted to voluntarily giving up membership of the BRS and attracted the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, commonly known as the anti-defection law.

The Telangana Assembly Speaker had earlier rejected the petitions seeking Nagender's disqualification. The decision was challenged before the High Court, leading to a prolonged legal battle over the issue.

A Division Bench of the Telangana High Court then set aside the Speaker's decision and disqualified Nagender as an MLA. The court held that the Khairatabad Assembly constituency had fallen vacant and that a fresh election would have to be conducted. The court has also specified April 23, 2024, as the effective date of Nagender's disqualification. (ANI)

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