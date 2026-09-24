The Love Hypothesis And The Rise Of Romance Adaptations: How Readers Became Part Of The Marketing Machine

MENAFN - The Conversation) By the time a romance book reaches the screen, readers have often already built a whole world around it: analysing it, recommending it and imagining its characters. The Love Hypothesis, a romantic comedy set in the world of STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) academia, is one such example.

The bestselling 2021 novel by neuroscientist-turned-author Ali Hazelwood revolves around biology PhD student Olive Smith and Dr Adam Carlsen, a young professor in the same department. The pair pretend to be in a relationship to convince Olive's friend and Adam's boss that their love life is on track. As they are forced to spend more time together, the lines between fake and real get increasingly blurred.

The new film adaptation is a part of Prime Video's “Obsession is in Session” initiative, adapting young adult and romance books for the screen. The comprehensive marketing campaign includes thematic fan events and a book club built around its recent book-to-screen titles, including Off Campus, Every Summer After and Drawn Together.

The current glut of romance adaptations is particularly welcome for fans following the relative scarcity of successful young adult and romcoms during the past decade, as well as the pessimistic media discourse around the“death of the romcom”.

The resurgence of romance on screen reflects a new way of turning readers into audiences. Streamers are increasingly treating established online fan communities as part of the adaptation process itself, using their enthusiasm, expectations and creative participation to market book-to-screen releases. In doing so, they are also helping to reshape how romance – a genre historically dismissed as low-brow entertainment – is valued within popular culture.

From book to screen and back again

Online fan cultures have become powerful forces. Harnessed correctly they can effectively become part of a film's promotional infrastructure.

Romance readers might, for example, write fan fiction based on the characters of a fictional universe or create original social media content. The journey of The Love Hypothesis from book to screen is a particularly good example of the influence of online fan communities.

First published as Star Wars fan fiction in 2018, The Love Hypothesis was eventually discovered by a literary agent. As per standard practice in the growing fanfic-to-book publishing space (other examples include Fifty Shades of Grey and Alchemised ), the story was pulled from the fan fiction website and reworked to remove any references to copyrighted material.

Re-conceptualised as a workplace romance, it was published in 2021 and quickly became a New York Times bestseller as well as a BookTok sensation.

The rights to an adaptation were picked up in 2022. A teaser trailer for the film launched in June 2026 at Prime's Obsessed Fest fan event, which aims to turn romance readers into audiences for the streamer's new shows.

Lili Reinhart, the female lead and executive producer of the film, repeatedly emphasises in interviews that the reader's wishes to retain the book's world as much as possible drove the creative process.

During one interview she referred to her copy of The Love Hypothesis as a“beautiful little Bible”, which she kept returning to on set to ensure maximum fidelity. This approach is also reflected in the film's trailer, which recreates a series of key scenes from the book, including the original book cover art.

This commitment to fidelity shows how seriously filmmakers are taking the fan discourse around the book, and soliciting their support. By showing that their opinions matter, the filmmakers are also counting on them to embrace the film adaptation and contribute to a marketing strategy that built heavily on social media virality.

Content creators active in the book space, such as Bookstagram, BookTube and BookTok, were invited to all the international launch events. They not only generated further social media buzz for the film in the same circles in which the book became popular, but also reassured their viewers that“the characters fell out of the pages” and therefore the adaptation was worth their time and attention.

The social media marketing campaign also had lead actors Reinhart and Tom Bateman recreate TikTok trends and act out Olive and Adam's signature quirks while in character, further driving the notion of book-to-screen fidelity home. These videos racked up millions of views and reinforced the actors' connections to the characters.

By creating visibility for the adaptation through the very channels on which the book became popular, Prime ensured that the target audience is ready to transform their love of the book into streams for the film.

From readers to viewers

In this way, streamers are building on the enthusiasm and participatory fandom of romance readers to ensure the success of their adaptations. It's a move borrowed from the publishing industry.

The romance genre has proven profitable for the publishing industry mainly through its lively and vocal online reading communities. These communities widely consume, critique and comment on the journeys of their favourite heroines,“book boyfriends” and authors across multiple platforms. These include specific book review aggregating websites like Goodreads and StoryGraph, and the“bookish” corners of traditional social media or romance book subreddits. The attention generated through these channels can be a goldmine for streamers, if they adapt beloved books in a way that appeals to readers.

The formula has already proven successful with Netflix's Bridgerton and Prime's The Summer I Turned Pretty and Off Campus. The association has been mutually beneficial for all parties involved with adaptations driving book sales and books driving viewership.

No wonder that alongside Prime Video's investment into the young adult and romance genre, other streamers are also busy buying rights to adaptations. Some of Hazelwood's other titles have already been picked up.

In capitalising on romance fans, streamers not only hedge their bets on good returns on investment, but they also have a larger impact on the cultural industry and public discourse.