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Julia Szivak

Julia Szivak


2026-09-24 07:15:49
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Leverhulme Early Career Research Fellow, Film, University of Nottingham
Profile Articles

Dr Julia Szivak is Leverhulme Early Career Research Fellow at the School of Cultures, Languages and Areas at the University in Nottingham. Julia earned her PhD in 2021 from Birmingham City University in Media and Cultural Studies. Her research interests include popular culture, music and film, with a focus on media industries.

Experience
  • –present Leverhulme Early Career Research Fellow, University of Nottingham
Education
  • 2021 Birmingham City University, Media and Cultural Studies

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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