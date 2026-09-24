Dr Julia Szivak is Leverhulme Early Career Research Fellow at the School of Cultures, Languages and Areas at the University in Nottingham. Julia earned her PhD in 2021 from Birmingham City University in Media and Cultural Studies. Her research interests include popular culture, music and film, with a focus on media industries.

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