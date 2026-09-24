MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) NSJ Gold Corp. (NSJ) (9PZ) Announces Commencement of Drilling on Its Antimony 2.0 Property, New Brunswick, Canada and Issues RSU's

September 24, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: NSJ Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) (the "Company" or "NSJ") announces commencement of a 3,000-meter drilling program on the Antimony 2.0 property encompassed by 35 sq km mineral claim 8300. The purpose of the drilling is to test three clusters of anomalous antimony values detected in soil by reconnaissance sampling of less than ten percent of the property and to identify structural controls for bedrock mineralization that is inferred from the soil chemistry. Magnetic and induced polarization surveys over the immediate area are guiding the positioning and orientation of drill holes.

NSJ has also issued 5,200,000 restricted share units (RSU's) to directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ)

NSJ is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. NSJ is developing the Antimony 2.0 property located in New Brunswick Canada. The Antimony 2.0 property has excellent access including provincial and logging roads and hydro power. The project is 35 sq km and has exciting antimony discoveries which include three particularly robust antimony soil anomalies. The Geology is the same package of interbedded Silurian greywacke and argillite that characterizes Lake George Antimony Mine approximately 15 km to the southwest. The Lake George Antimony Mine which was North America's only primary antimony producer. The Lake George Antimony Mine operated for various periods from the 1860s to 1998 and produced as much as 4% of the world's demand of Antimony from 1970 through 1992.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President

604 501 1214 - ...

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Source: NSJ Gold Corp.