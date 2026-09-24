MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Selkirk Copper Announces Stock Option Grant

September 24, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Pelly Crossing, Yukon--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: SCMI) (FSE: IO20) (OTCQX: SKRKF) (" Selkirk Copper " or the " Company ") reports that pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, a total of 2,242,500 stock options have been granted to directors, officers, and employees of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $1.34 per common share for a period of ten years from the date of grant, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The options will vest in four equal installments, with 25% vesting on the date of grant and 25% vesting on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

About Selkirk First Nation

Selkirk First Nation is centered in Pelly Crossing, a community in central Yukon, 280 km north of Whitehorse. They are a self-governing First Nation, having signed its Final and Self-Government Agreements in 1997. Selkirk First Nation owns 4,740 square kilometers of Settlement Land, including 2,408 square kilometers where they own both the surface and subsurface. Selkirk First Nation is one of three self-governing Northern Tutchone First Nations in the Yukon. The Selkirk First Nation, indirectly, holds a controlling equity stake in Selkirk Copper.

About Selkirk Copper

Selkirk Copper is a well-financed, newly formed company with a controlling interest held by the Selkirk First Nation through its wholly owned subsidiary, that, in partnership with the Selkirk First Nation, is completing a thorough exploration drilling campaign and a restart and redevelopment plan for the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine based on best-in-class environmentally sustainable mining, development and reclamation practice. Selkirk Copper controls 26,850 hectares of prospective mineral claims located in the Minto-Carmacks copper belt as well as significant open-pit and underground infrastructure, a 4,100 tonne per day processing plant, 400-person full-rotation camp, water treatment facilities, numerous ancillary buildings, and mobile equipment centered on the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine. Selkirk Copper's mineral tenure, operation infrastructure, access roads and powerline, is located on or adjacent to Lands of the Selkirk First Nation much of which is surrounded by prospective Selkirk First Nation Category A Lands.

Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSXV: SCMI, has a secondary listing on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol FSE: IO20, and its common shares trade under the symbol OTCQX: SKRKF on the OTCQX® Best Market, a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.

M. Colin Joudrie

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

M. Colin Joudrie, President & CEO

...

(604) 760-3157

Justin Stevens, Vice-President Corporate Development

...

(604) 240-2959

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.