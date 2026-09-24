Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES 24 September 2026

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 October 2026

Effective from 1 October 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 October 2026 to 31 December 2026:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009518896, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.8422% pa

DK0009546087, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.7408% pa

DK0009546160, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.7307% pa

DK0009546244, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.7104% pa

DK0009546327, (32G), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.7713% pa

DK0009547721, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.8422% pa

DK0009548026, (32G), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.8524% pa

DK0009548109, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.8220% pa

DK0009548299, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.8118% pa

DK0009549859, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.8017% pa

DK0009549933, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.8118% pa

DK0009550006, (32G), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.8220% pa

DK0009551244, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.7915% pa

DK0009551400, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.6800% pa

DK0009551590, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.7408% pa

DK0009551673, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.6800% pa

DK0009551756, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.7104% pa

DK0009551913, (32H), maturity in 2030, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 3.1370% pa

DK0009552135, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.8017% pa

DK0009553885, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.6293% pa

DK0009553968, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.6293% pa

DK0009554180, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.6395% pa

DK0009554263, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.6395% pa

DK0009554503, (32H), maturity in 2030, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 3.0660% pa

DK0009554776, (32H), maturity in 2030, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.7408% pa

DK0009555740, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.6293% pa

DK0009766446, (49D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.6395% pa

DK0009769622, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 October 2026: 2.6395% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20260924