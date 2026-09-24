Middle-School Students From 101 Countries Visit Yangliuqing Historic Town In Tianjin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 19th "Chinese Bridge" World Middle-School Students Chinese Competition

TIANJIN, China, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Yangliuqing Historic Town in Tianjin hosted the "Chinese Bridge Mid-Autumn Poetry Gala: A Shared Moment Under the Same Moon" event, drawing enthusiastic participation from students around the world who are currently competing in the 19th "Chinese Bridge" World Middle-School Students Chinese Competition.

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On the day, 120 secondary school students from 101 countries engaged in in-depth exchanges with 120 local Chinese student families along the banks of the Grand Canal. The students visited the "Yucheng Hao New Year Painting Workshop", where they experienced the craftsmanship of "Yangliuqing New Year paintings", a national intangible cultural heritage of China. They also tried their hand at "Yangliuqing paper-cutting", a Tianjin municipal intangible cultural heritage, and took part in traditional Chinese sports activities such as cuju, an ancient form of football.

A special cultural performance unfolded at the historic town's traditional opera stage, featuring a series of professional shows, including the dance "Le You Yu" (Abundant Joy), the kuaiban performance "Talking About Chinese Bridge," the acrobatic act "Vat Juggling," and the martial arts performance "Jingwu Heroes."

Adding to the evening's splendor, some contestants of the "Chinese Bridge" competition took to the stage in traditional Chinese attire, showcasing their talents with heartfelt renditions of the song "Ru Yuan" (As You Wish) and the dance "Ji Ming Yue" (To the Bright Moon), among other performances.

The event also featured interactive Mid-Autumn Festival-themed poetry games, including "Poetry Mirror Master" and "Poetry Charades." Through recitation and engagement with classical Chinese poetry, contestants from different countries experienced the beauty and charm of Chinese verse.

At the closing of the event, all participants gathered for a group photo, and international contestants were also presented with Yangliuqing intangible cultural heritage flaky mooncakes as souvenirs. Dong Hairui, a contestant from the United Kingdom, said that this was his first visit to China and he experienced and has since developed a fondness for calligraphy, Peking Opera, tai chi, and more - all of which he said will leave him with unforgettable memories for a lifetime.

Students from around the world came together in Yangliuqing Historic Town in Tianjin, with the Chinese language serving as a bridge for cultural exchange and shared celebration. It was a cultural dialogue that transcended time and national borders, bringing people together through the shared spirit of reunion.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.