B2B Marketing Launches Propolis AI, A Specialist Intelligence Platform For B2B Marketers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI-powered platform gives Propolis members instant access to 20+ years of B2B marketing data, expertise and proven frameworks, helping them think more commercially and make more confident decisions

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B Marketing, the leading authority on B2B marketing since 2004, today announced the launch of Propolis AI, a new specialist AI-powered intelligence platform built into Propolis, its membership for B2B marketers. Propolis AI will be available to all Propolis members from September 2026.

Propolis is the membership that helps B2B marketers make confident commercial decisions, prove their impact and drive stronger growth, combining AI, expert guidance, hands-on learning and peer insight. Propolis AI extends that offering with instant, on-demand support for day-to-day marketing work, drawing on over twenty years of B2B marketing data, specialist content, and real-world practitioner expertise to help marketers pressure-test decisions and make a stronger commercial impact.

Key Propolis AI features include:



Propolis Agent - instant answers to B2B marketing questions, ready-to-use prompts to get jobs done quickly, and secure document upload for tailored analysis and recommendations.

Learning & Accreditation - on-demand, B2B-specific virtual training courses, from foundational brand skills through to financial acumen, scalable to any team size.

Diagnostics Tools - instant reports assessing the strengths and weaknesses of a marketing strategy, paired with a custom improvement plan.

B2B Intelligence - a library of B2B case studies, conference sessions, podcasts and guides. Community - Speak to fellow marketers one-on-one through the platform, or post questions to the full B2B marketing community.



Propolis AI complements, rather than replaces, the human expertise already available through Propolis, joining the platform's existing expert guidance, skills and learning, and community and events as one part of a broader membership built to support B2B marketing teams.

B2B Marketing CEO Richard O'Connor said:“AI is already changing how marketing teams work. Access isn't hard anymore - every marketer can get answers in seconds. The hard part is knowing whether that answer it's right and whether it reflects the realities of B2B marketing.

“That's why we built Propolis AI. It combines the speed and capability of AI with 20 years of B2B Marketing intelligence, insight, best practice and peer support, so marketers move past generic answers to better, faster and more commercially confident decisions.

“We see this as a significant evolution of Propolis, and one that matters for the industry, not just us. Our ambition is to give every B2B marketer access to specialist intelligence: intelligence that helps them do better work, demonstrate greater business impact and become more valuable to their organisations.”

To find out more about Propolis AI and start a free 5 day trial, click here.

About B2B Marketing Founded in 2004, B2B Marketing is the leading authority on B2B marketing, supporting marketers through Propolis membership, training, events and research. Propolis helps B2B marketers make confident commercial decisions, prove their impact and drive growth.

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