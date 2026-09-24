

A restaurant or hotel owner can answer a short set of guided questions at employers.com and see a workers' comp premium estimate in minutes.

Coverage is available to eligible small businesses in 46 states and the District of Columbia, across more than 30 low to medium hazard industries. EMPLOYERS is the first known workers' compensation insurance carrier with a quoting app in the ChatGPT App Directory.

Reno, NV, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workers' comp insurance for restaurant and hospitality small businesses now starts with an online quote that takes minutes instead of a paper application that can take weeks. EMPLOYERS®, the monoline carrier that has written workers' compensation since 1913, returns a preliminary premium estimate after a short guided exchange covering subjects like what the business does, where it operates, what it pays, and how many people it employs. Owners who prefer an appointed agent can still buy through one. Restaurants and eating locations are one of EMPLOYERS' largest employer classifications. EMPLOYERS' coverage is currently offered through Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, and Employers Assurance Company, each rated A (Excellent) from AM Best. While EMPLOYERS serves eligible small businesses in 46 states and the District of Columbia, not all companies do business in all jurisdictions.

"Writing only workers' comp since 1913 means we already know the handful of questions that affect a restaurant's premium. That focus is what lets us keep the exchange short and conversational instead of buried in forms," said Kimberly Eye, Vice President, Marketing and Communications at EMPLOYERS.

EMPLOYERS Writes Restaurant and Hospitality Coverage in 46 States

EMPLOYERS covers eligible businesses in 46 states and the District of Columbia. This means that they can generally help a catering company that adds a second kitchen across a state line or a restaurant group opening its first out-of-state location can keep a single carrier and a single renewal as it grows. It insures a broad set of restaurant, food service, and hospitality classe, from coffee shops and bakeries to hotels and bars. That class-code depth matters at renewal, as EMPLOYERS is familiar with commercial-kitchen risks and related claims.

An Online Quote Takes Minutes and Skips the Paperwork

The digital flow at employers.com asks plain questions and avoids the long forms that stall a first-time buyer. In April 2026, EMPLOYERS became the first known workers' compensation insurance carrier with a quoting app in the ChatGPT App Director, which lets a business owner describe the operation conversationally and receive a real-time premium estimate.

The same guided approach runs on EMPLOYERS' website. Preliminary estimates and binding coverage remain subject to underwriting review and eligibility, and an owner who wants a person at the table can hand the quote to an EMPLOYERS-appointed agent at any point in the process.

"Some owners want an appointed agent to guide them, and others want to handle coverage directly online. We are set up to serve both," said Kimberly Eye, Vice President, Marketing and Communications at EMPLOYERS.

A New Restaurant Can Quote Coverage Without an Appointment

An owner still in buildout can complete a quote outside business hours, without scheduling a meeting. EMPLOYERS focuses on small business workers' compensation insuranc in low to medium hazard industries, including operations such as coffee shops and small inns.

The Policy Comes With Claims and Risk Services Behind It

As a monoline carrier writing only workers' compensation, EMPLOYERS supports each policy with a 24/7 multilingual claim reporting center and a return-to-work program that brings injured employees back on modified duty. Restaurant and hospitality is among the segments EMPLOYERS serves, and its claims team handles workplace injuries common to the industry.

Pay-As-You-Go Billing Aligns Premium With Payroll

Workers' compensation premium is primarily based on payroll. A traditional annual policy estimates payroll in advance and reconciles it at audit, which can produce an unexpected balance of premium. PrecisePay®, the EMPLOYERS pay-as-you-go billing option, ties each payment to actual payroll, which is relevant for businesses with seasonal or variable staffing, such as a hotel with higher summer headcount or a catering operation whose staffing follows the event calendar.

Workers' comp insurance for restaurant and hospitality small businesses has shifted from what could be a weeks-long paper process to a guided online exchange. EMPLOYERS has underwritten that segment since 1913 and now provides quotes within it in minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Can a small business buy workers' comp insurance online the same day?

Answer: A premium estimate takes minutes at employers.com or through the EMPLOYERS app in the ChatGPT App Directory. Binding coverage is subject to underwriting review and eligibility, and owners who prefer an appointed agent can move to one at any point.

Question: Which workers' comp carriers specialize in the hospitality industry?

Answer: Monoline specialists write nothing but workers' compensation. EMPLOYERS has done so since 1913, insures hospitality classes from coffee shops and fine dining to hotels and bars, and counts restaurant and hospitality as its largest segment. EMPLOYERS' coverage is currently offered through Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, and Employers Assurance Company, each rated A (Excellent) from AM Best.

Question: What should a restaurant owner look for in a workers' comp policy?

Answer: Check four things: the carrier lists your exact business class, financial strength of A or better from AM Best, runs 24/7 claim reporting with return-to-work support, and covers every state you operate in. A carrier that meets all four can benefit your business.

About EMPLOYERS:

EMPLOYERS is America's Workers' Comp Specialist®, a monoline insurance group focused on workers' compensation coverage for small businesses since 1913. Rated A (Excellent) by AM Best, EMPLOYERS serves eligible policyholders in 46 states and the District of Columbia across more than 30 low to medium hazard industries. EMPLOYERS pairs more than a century of underwriting focus with digital tools that let owners quote coverage online in minutes, including the first known workers' compensation insurance carrier quoting app in the ChatGPT App Directory. EMPLOYERS is the marketing name of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG), headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

The information provided is intended to provide a general overview. This information is not legal advice and should not be relied on as such. EMPLOYERS makes no warranties for the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of the information provided, and will not be responsible for any actions taken based on the information contained herein.

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