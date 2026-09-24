Goldinxs Advances Fishpot Toward Maiden Drill Program With New 3D IP Survey, Magnetic And Virtual DRILLTM Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrated exploration model identifies multiple priority epithermal and porphyry targets across Fishpot; ~2,000-metre maiden drill program prepares for launch; Company commences trading on OTCQB under INXGF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldInxs Mining Corp. (“ GoldInxs,” or the“ Company”) ( TSXV: INXS, OTCQB: INXGF ) is pleased to announce it has received results from a 53.4-line-kilometre 3D Induced Polarization (“IP”) survey, reprocessed Airborne Magnetic Survey data and a Virtual DRILLTM Elemental Harmonic Resonance (“EHR”) survey on its flagship Fishpot property in Central British Columbia. The combined results have refined multiple priority exploration targets where geophysical responses coincide with surface geology, alteration and geochemical anomalies ahead of the Company's planned ~2,000-metre maiden drill program.

The Company is also pleased to report that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol " INXGF ", an important step in broadening GoldInxs' shareholder base, enhancing accessibility for U.S. investors and providing an additional platform for market visibility as the Company advances its exploration programs in British Columbia.

The integrated geophysical results identified and refined multiple chargeability, resistivity and magnetic features that correlate with existing geological, alteration and surface geochemical information, providing the Company with a more robust framework for prioritizing drill targets ahead of its planned ~2,000-metre maiden drill program. The Virtual DRILLTM Elemental Harmonic Resonance (“ EHR”) survey also correlates with the updated geophysical results, resulting in robust multi-discipline exploration targets (refer to the Company's press release dated August 17, 2026 ). The Company continues to plan and prepare for its inaugural drill program at Fishpot, located in the broader regional setting of Artemis Gold's Blackwater Mine and Evolution Mining's optioned Clisbako property, providing exposure to an active and increasingly established gold exploration region.

Key Highlights



53.4 line-kilometer 3D IP survey identified multiple chargeability and resistivity anomalies across the Fishpot property, including responses that correlate with existing surface geology, alteration and geochemical anomalies;

Airborne magnetic data successfully reprocessed using Magnetization Vector Intensity (“MVI”), improving interpretation of magnetic responses in areas affected by magnetic remanence;

Virtual DRILLTM Elemental Harmonic Resonance results correlate strongly with the existing and new data, showing its potential for use on other parts of the property;

New geophysical information evaluated as part of an integrated exploration model combining 3D IP chargeability and resistivity responses with magnetic data, Virtual DRILLTM data, geological mapping, alteration and surface geochemistry, refining priority target zones based on areas where multiple exploration datasets converge; Planning and targeting continues for a ~2,000-metre maiden drill program, with drill pad locations and hole orientations being finalized based on the integrated geological and geophysical model.



3D Induced Polarization Results

In late July 2026, the Company engaged SJ Geophysics to complete a 3D IP survey on the Fishpot property. Data was acquired from July 28th to August 19th over 53.4 line kilometers in 8 lines overlapping with the main mineralized zones on the property. Results show large zones of subsurface resistivity and chargeability anomalies, many of which correlate with the surface geochemical anomalies and geology. Of particular note is the overlapping resistivity and chargeability anomalies that underlie the Lightening Zone, as well as the chargeability high, magnetic low zone that surrounds the previously identified magnetic high“lobe”, now known as the BullsEye target. The circular magnetic and chargeability response at BullsEye is considered a priority feature for follow-up exploration and may be consistent with geological characteristics observed in copper porphyry systems; drilling will be required to test this interpretation.

The 3D IP survey provides an important additional layer of subsurface information to complement the Company's existing surface exploration dataset. Of particular interest are areas where IP responses coincide spatially with mapped geological contacts, alteration zones and anomalous surface geochemistry. The Company believes these areas warrant additional investigation and have contributed significantly to the prioritization of drill targets for the upcoming maiden drill program.

Magnetic Survey Reprocessing Results

The previously collected airborne magnetic, radiometric, and VLF-EM survey data obtained in 2025 was provided to in3D Geoscience Inc. who reprocessed the data using Magnetization Vector Intensity (“ MVI”). MVI re-models the data to reduce the impacts of magnetic remanence, which can cause certain anomalies to be offset from their true locations. Several zones of magnetic remanence were identified in the original data and the resultant MVI model improved accuracy of the data in those areas.

Virtual DRILLTM

The Company has received the results from the Virtual DRILLTM EHR survey. Several target areas have been identified which correlate to the existing and newly acquired exploration data. The Virtual DRILLTM EHR survey was completed independently of the newly acquired 3D IP and reprocessed magnetic data. Several EHR target areas subsequently demonstrated spatial correlation with the updated geophysical and existing geological datasets, providing an additional layer of target validation. The maiden drill program will provide an opportunity to test selected EHR targets against conventional geological and geophysical interpretations.

The Company has now integrated six exploration datasets at Fishpot; IP chargeability, IP resistivity, magnetic data, Virtual DRILLTM EHR results, geological mapping, alteration and surface geochemistry, to prioritize areas where multiple indicators overlap.









Figure 1: Induced Polarization Survey results showing Resistivity and Chargeability.













Figure 2: Magnetics MVI reprocessing results and Virtual Drill EHR results

Drill Planning Update

Integrating the new and reprocessed geophysical data with the existing property data has allowed the Company to refine their drill targets ahead of the maiden drill program planned for the Fishpot property. Overlapping geological surface information, including geochemistry, alteration, and geological mapping data with new and updated geophysical data has highlighted several promising surface and subsurface anomalies on the property. In light of the new anomalies, the Company has created several identified priority gold-silver epithermal target zones including the 'Lightening' zone, the 'Luftballon' zone', the 'Thriller' zone, the 'Believin' zone, the“Southside' zone, and a copper porphyry target called the 'BullsEye'. Further refinement will be ongoing as it relates to specific drill pad locations until drilling commences, and modifications may be made as the drill program progresses.



Lightening Zone: Resistivity and chargeability IP anomaly overlain by intense silica alteration and overlapping geochemical anomalies.

Luftballon Zone: Magnetic low with a moderate chargeability anomaly located north of the magnetic high lobe. Intense silica alteration with overlapping geochemical anomalies.

Thriller Zone: Magnetic low zone with resistivity anomaly, silica“ribs” present on surface.

Believin' Zone: Resistivity high zone with moderate chargeability anomaly and overlapping magnetic low.

Southside Zone: Moderate chargeability high with resistivity high contact, south side of the circular magnetic lobe. BullsEye: Magnetic high zone surrounded by magnetic low with moderate chargeability anomaly.









Figure 3: Fishpot exploration target areas

The maiden drill program is being designed to test multiple geological and geophysical targets across the property and provide the Company with its first systematic subsurface drilling dataset at Fishpot. Results from the drill program are expected to provide important information regarding geometry, continuity, geological controls and potential scale of mineralized systems identified through surface exploration and geophysical interpretation.

Millar Property

GoldInxs has decided to drop its interests in the Millar Property in order to focus resources on its core, road accessible and drill ready Fishpot Project given the near-term catalysts and discovery potential. The Company is actively pursuing other acquisitions of properties in North America.

Nick Michael, President and CEO of GoldInxs, commented:

“The Induced Polarization results represent one of the final pieces of information needed to further refine our drill targeting. The data has identified several compelling targets and strengthened our confidence in the areas we have prioritized for drilling. Most importantly, we are seeing strong convergence across multiple exploration datasets, allowing us to move from broad target generation to a focused maiden drill program designed to test some of the most compelling targets identified at Fishpot.The commencement of trading on the OTCQB is also an important corporate milestone for GoldInxs, supporting and improving the Company's visibility and liquidity. It expands the Company's accessibility to U.S. investors at an exciting stage in our exploration program, as we transition from systematic target generation toward the first drill testing at Fishpot.”

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darcy Vis, P.Geo., the Qualified Person for GoldInxs Mining Corp., who is responsible for the technical information contained herein. The Company's corporate presentation identifies Mr. Vis as the Qualified Person responsible for the technical information presented by GoldInxs.

Authorised for release by the Board of GoldInxs Mining Corp.

About GoldInxs

GoldInxs Mining Corp. ( TSXV:INXS, OTCQB: INXGF ) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing a high-quality gold and copper project in Central British Columbia. The Company's flagship asset is the Fishpot Property, a large epithermal gold system in central British Columbia with Blackwater-style exploration potential, and in the same region as Artemis Gold's Blackwater Mine and Evolution Mining's optioned Clisbako property. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol INXS and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol INXGF, and is led by an experienced management and technical team committed to disciplined exploration and value creation for shareholders.

Website: | LinkedIn: LINK | Twitter/X: LINK

Further Information:

Barry Miller

Executive Chairman and Director

GoldInxs Mining Corp.

T: 778.232.1878

E: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain“forward-looking statements” or“forward-looking information” (collectively referred to herein as“ forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from exploration, survey, historic work, drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors, including the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities at the Fishpot Property or any other Company properties, the timing, scope and objectives of the planned maiden drill program, the anticipated usefulness of geological, geochemical and geophysical data in refining exploration targets, potential exploration results, other prospective exploration projects, regional considerations, potential future financings of the Company and the potential benefits of the Company's listing on the OTCQB Venture Market.

The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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