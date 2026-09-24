Taiga Launches OS-5 Software, Bringing Industry-First Geofencing Its Electric Fleet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiga, a pioneering manufacturer of electric off-road vehicles and watercraft, today announced a major update to its vehicle operating system. The new software introduces a suite of advanced features, including inbuilt mapping and industry-first geofencing technology designed to radically improve rider safety and how vehicles access waterways and trails beyond the road.

Industry-First Geofencing for Safety and Access At the core of the new OS is a revolutionary geofencing capability that gives both operators and the manufacturer unprecedented control over vehicle behavior in designated areas.



Custom Speed-Limited Zones: For the first time, vehicle owners and fleet managers can define custom geofenced zones where the watercraft or snowmobile will automatically govern its speed. This ensures safer operations for new riders and enables rental operators to easily draw custom zones and self-guided routes away from shorelines and potential hazards. Environmental & Access Protection: To further protect access to waterways, trails and natural habitats, Taiga can work with local communities to implement manufacturer-set geofences. These automatically enforce safe, low-speed travel when riders approach sensitive ecological zones, wildlife habitats, or busy tourist areas and shorelines.

“Our mission goes beyond simply being electric; it's fundamentally improving how riders interact with the outdoors and communities around them,” said the CTO of Taiga.“With our industry-first geofencing, we are giving owners and fleet operators an unprecedented tool to automatically manage speeds in high-traffic and sensitive zones to provide silent, zero emission and safer riding experiences.”

A Platform for the Future Alongside geofencing, the new OS introduces inbuilt mapping, allowing riders to navigate trails and waterways with precision directly from the vehicle's dashboard. Furthermore, this major software overhaul is designed as a foundational platform, setting the stage for continuous over-the-air updates and enhanced autonomous capabilities in the future.

The new operating system features are on display at the Monaco Yacht Show until September 26th and will be rolling out to all compatible Taiga personal watercraft and snowmobile in the coming weeks via a remote software update.

About Taiga

Taiga is a Canadian company on a mission to accelerate the transition to electric propulsion beyond the road. Taiga designs, engineers and builds all-electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft on a vertically integrated software-defined vehicle platform, delivering better access to the outdoors without compromise. Learn more at taigamotors.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at