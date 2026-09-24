Argo Triples Transit Ridership In Bradford West Gwillimbury

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tripled ridership, more than 50% lower cost per ride, and rapid transit infrastructure deployment TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argo Corporation (TSXV: ARGH) (OTCQX: ARGHF) ( “Argo” or the “Company” ) today announced that average daily transit ridership in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury ( “BWG” or the “Town” ) has grown to more than 3x the daily ridership of the Town's previous fixed-route transit system. Argo launched its proprietary Smart RoutingTM transit infrastructure and service in BWG in April 2025. The Town subsequently replaced its previous privately operated fixed-route service with Argo's on-demand public transit and renewed and expanded its agreement with Argo.





Argo Smart RoutingTM Transit in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Canada

Tripled Ridership: Average daily ridership has grown to more than 3x pre-Argo levels.

Increased Transit Connections: As previously reported, Argo drove a more than 5x increase in transit connections to Bradford GO.

Point-to-Point Access: Residents are now picked up where they are and dropped off where they are going, with over 90% of Argo trips including a pickup or drop-off more than 100 metres from the previous fixed-route bus stops.

Lower Cost per Ride: As previously reported, the Town's cost per ride declined by more than 50% compared with its previous fixed-route service.

Rapid Deployment: Argo launched the infrastructure, technology and operations required for Smart RoutingTM approximately three months from contract signing. Provincial Funding: Ontario has awarded BWG $4,093,337 through the Ontario Transit Investment Fund to support further expansion of on-demand transit.

“Bradford shows how modern transit technology can expand access to opportunity and independence, and give people the freedom to participate fully in their communities,” said Praveen Arichandran, Co-founder and CEO of Argo.“We're bringing integrated transit infrastructure and operations online in weeks, not years, so more people can realize those benefits sooner.” Since the BWG launch, Argo has continued the expansion of its Smart RoutingTM network in Brampton and Caledon. The Company's focus remains on expanding the network across Canada, the United States, and internationally. About Argo Argo delivers the first-ever vertically and publicly integrated city transit system, designed to augment public transportation and create a network of intelligently routed vehicles that work together to serve and scale to the needs of entire cities, putting people in control of their mobility. Learn more at

Investor Contact

Praveen Arichandran

Co-founder & CEO

Argo Corporation

(800) 575-7051 Media Contact

Christina Ra

Argo Corporation

...

(800) 575-7051

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as“may”,“will”,“plan”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. The forward-looking information set out in this news release relates to future events or future performance and includes, without limitation, statements concerning the continued operation and expansion of Smart RoutingTM in Bradford West Gwillimbury, the use of provincial funding to support further expansion of on-demand transit, the anticipated benefits of Argo's Smart RoutingTM transit system, potential future expansion to other municipalities, and the Company's plans to expand its network in Canada, the United States and internationally, the Company's deployment timelines.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including: the continued successful operation of the Bradford West Gwillimbury service; maintaining municipal agreements in good standing; receiving required third-party approvals, consents and integrations; operational readiness; ridership adoption levels; technology performance and reliability; the availability and use of government funding; the availability of municipal procurement opportunities and execution of definitive agreements with new municipalities; and general economic conditions. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: operational challenges; failure to meet contractual requirements; loss of required operating authority, insurance or approvals; third-party integration delays or failures; technology failures or cybersecurity incidents; termination or non-renewal of municipal agreements; failure to secure new municipal contracts; regulatory changes; availability of financing; and general economic conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at