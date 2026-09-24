Tri Pointe Homes Acquires 60.4 Acres In Bluffton's New Riverside Final Phase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The future self-developed community will introduce 76 new single-family homesites to one of the Lowcountry's fastest growing and most desirable residential markets

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes ®, one of the nation's largest homebuilders, has acquired 60.4 acres in Bluffton, South Carolina, to develop 76 single-family homesites in the final phase of New Riverside's 3,600-acre planned residential and mixed-use development. The acquisition supports the company's continued growth in one of the region's most sought-after Lowcountry markets.

“This acquisition is an important milestone for our division because it represents one of the last new home opportunities in Bluffton,” said Division President of Tri Pointe Homes – Coastal Carolinas Robert Norton.“South Carolina's emergence as the fastest-growing state in the nation1, and Bluffton's continued recognition as one of the state's fastest-growing cities2, reinforce the long-term opportunity Tri Pointe Homes sees in the Lowcountry. New Riverside captures everything that makes this area so attractive to homebuyers, including its regional connectivity, outdoor recreation, and everyday convenience. We're thrilled to complement this growth story by delivering the premium lifestyle experience Tri Pointe is known for.”

Tri Pointe's community will be located within the final phase of New Riverside near the entrance to Palmetto Bluff off New Riverside Road. With home designs currently in development and subject to change, plans anticipate homes up to 3,600 square feet with 2- and 3-bay garage options on expansive homesites. The neighborhood, tucked behind a gated entry, will offer trail connectivity throughout the community that connects into New Riverside Barn Park.

Residents will enjoy convenient access to many of the destinations that make Bluffton one of the Southeast's most desirable places to live. Historic downtown Bluffton and the May River waterfront are located approximately 10 minutes away, while area beaches, parks, and outdoor recreation can be reached in about 20 minutes. Downtown Savannah, Georgia, is approximately 30 minutes from the site, providing additional employment, entertainment, and cultural opportunities.

A premier submarket in the Hilton Head-Savannah region, Bluffton continues to attract homebuyers with its vibrant local attractions, outdoor recreation, and highly regarded schools. The location is also near public golf courses, public boat ramps, grocery and retail offerings, and the recently constructed New Riverside Village, which features retail, services, and dining options approximately one mile from the site. The community will also benefit from regional trail connectivity through nearby New Riverside Barn Park and its broader trail system.

Development is anticipated to begin in September 2026, with home construction expected to begin in late 2027 and sales projected to launch in 2028.

“We're designing this community with the way people want to live today in mind,” said Norton.“Our goal is to create homes that capture the essence of the Lowcountry while delivering thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and lasting value. We're proud this investment will support local contractors, trades, suppliers, and businesses while contributing to the continued growth of one of South Carolina's most dynamic residential markets.”

For more information and updates as the community progresses, please visit .

About Tri Pointe Homes ®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a presence in 13 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. The company is one of the 2026 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies, 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and recognized as a PEOPLE Companies That Care® (2023-2026) organization. The company was also named a Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM company for five years in a row and named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists. Tri Pointe has also won multiple Builder of the Year and Developer of the Year awards. TriPointeHomes.com.

1 Source: U.S. Census Bureau

2 Source: World Population Review

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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