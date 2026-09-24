It's A Good Day, Connecticut: Kite Launches Line Of Wellness-Focused, Intentional Cannabis Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Connecticut-born cannabis brand introduces premium vapes, pre-rolls and infused pre-rolls designed to support relaxation, recovery, creativity, connection and presence

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite, a Connecticut cannabis brand designed for modern, intentional living, today announced the launch of its first line of premium cannabis products designed for everyday life. Built around the idea that cannabis should enhance life's experiences rather than simply maximize potency, Kite is introducing a portfolio of wellness-focused products crafted for modern consumers seeking quality, consistency and intentionality.

Founded by entrepreneur and lifelong athlete Oz Pariser, Kite is built on the belief that cannabis can play a meaningful role in helping people relax, recover, create and be more present in their daily lives. According to Circan Insights, approximately one-third of U.S. consumers prioritize wellness in product choices, and 35% view food and beverage products as vital tools for managing stress and improving mood. In addition, a 2025 study from the Brightfield Group reported that 64% of consumers cite relaxation as their primary reason for consuming cannabis.

“Today's cannabis customer doesn't fit the old stereotype,” Pariser said.“So today's cannabis products need to evolve beyond mere potency. Kite is designed for this new generation of consumers. We believe cannabis can be an important part of a healthy, engaged life when consumers have access to thoughtfully crafted products.”

Kite's products includes all-in-one vapes, pre-rolls and infused pre-rolls designed to support a variety of consumer needs. All reflect Kite's commitment to cannabis products designed with intention, delivering exceptional flavor, smooth performance and the quality consumers will come to expect from the brand:

Kite THC Distillate AIO Vape/510 cartridge (Tangie/Sativa) – 1g, 2g:

Built to offer an uplifting experience designed for daytime activities, creativity and staying present in the moment.

Kite 10:1 THC/CBD AIO Vape/510 cartridge (Banana Cream Cake/Indica) – 1g:

Designed to deliver a relaxing effect ideal for unwinding and enjoying the evening.

Kite Pre-rolls (1g Single;.5g Five-Pack – Various Strains):

Available as a 1g single pre-roll or a five-pack of.5g pre-rolls.

Kite Infused Pre-rolls (1g/.15g Single;.5g/.075g Five-Pack – Distillate):

Premium flower with THC distillate available as a 1g infused pre-roll with.15g of distillate or a five-pack of.5g infused pre-rolls containing.075g of distillate each.

Kite Bubble Hash-infused Pre-rolls (1g/.15g Single;.5g/.075g Five-Pack – Bubble Hash):

Premium flower with solventless bubble hash available as a 1g infused pre-roll with.15g of bubble hash or a five-pack of.5g infused pre-rolls containing.075g of bubble hash.

Kite's launch reflects broader shifts occurring across both the cannabis and wellness industries. Consumers today are embracing functional ingredients, personalized wellness routines and products designed to support specific experiences. As cannabis becomes more mainstream, consumers are incorporating cannabis products alongside other wellness-focused products.

“Cannabis has become a new functional ingredient, and we believe that trend will continue to shape the future of the industry,” Pariser added.“People want products that complement their everyday activities and help them achieve specific goals, whether it's relaxing after work, sparking creativity, connecting with friends or recovering after exercise.”

About Kite

Kite is a Connecticut-based cannabis brand creating premium products for modern consumers who value quality, intentionality and experience. Through a commitment to quality, innovation and consumer-focused product development, Kite is helping redefine what modern cannabis consumption looks like while building a brand centered on living well, staying present and making every day a good day. For more information, visit Kite online or continue the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jim Dissett

...

