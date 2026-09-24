Bank Of Botetourt Begins Trading On OTCQX Best Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Virginia-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCQX: BORT, BORTP), a full-service community bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Bank of Botetourt upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCIDTM Basic Market.

Bank of Botetourt begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“BORT, BORTP.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Founded in 1899, Bank of Botetourt has built a legacy of financial strength, relationship banking, and community leadership. Today, the Bank serves its customers through multiple branch locations while maintaining a deep commitment to the communities it calls home. Through charitable giving, employee volunteerism, and strategic partnerships with local businesses and organizations, Bank of Botetourt works to support economic development and improve the quality of life throughout its market area. This commitment to community engagement remains a cornerstone of the Bank's long-term success and shareholder value.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Executive Vice President & CFO, Dustin Bays stated, "Trading on the OTCQX Market marks an exciting new chapter for Bank of Botetourt. This transition enhances the visibility of our company, provides our shareholders with access to a premier public marketplace, and supports greater transparency for investors. As we continue to execute our long-term strategy, we believe the OTCQX platform will help broaden investor awareness and contribute to the creation of lasting shareholder value, while allowing us to remain focused on delivering exceptional service to our customers and communities."

Raymond James and Associates acted as Bank of Botetourt's corporate broker.

Trading in U.S. community banks on OTCQX reached $464M in dollar volume the second quarter of 2026. OTC Markets recorded $453.34B in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. In the second quarter of 2026, 104 banks traded on OTCQX with an average market capitalization of $166M.

About Bank of Botetourt

Founded in 1899, Bank of Botetourt is a full-service community bank dedicated to helping individuals, families, businesses, and organizations achieve their financial goals through personalized service, local decision-making, and trusted relationships. Offering personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management services throughout western Virginia, the Bank is known for its award-winning service, financial strength, and unwavering commitment to the communities it serves. For more than 125 years, Bank of Botetourt has remained focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences while supporting the economic vitality of the region.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, ...