Medicenna Announces Oral Presentation Of New Bizaxofusp Results In Recurrent Glioblastoma At The 2026 Society For Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the“Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTCQX: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing Superkines for targeting cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that an abstract evaluating survival outcomes with bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55) in unresectable, IDH-wildtype recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) has been selected for an oral presentation at the 31st Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO 2026), taking place November 12-15, 2026, in Philadelphia.

The oral presentation will be delivered by Dr. Nicholas A. Butowski, MD, Professor of Neurological Surgery and Director of Translational Research, Neuro-Oncology at the University of California, San Francisco.

"Selection for an oral presentation at SNO highlights the interest of the neuro-oncology community in the continued clinical development of bizaxofusp for patients with recurrent glioblastoma," said Fahar Merchant, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medicenna. "We look forward to presenting this survival analysis in the intended Phase 3 population and continue engaging with leading clinicians, researchers and potential pharma partners during SNO 2026."

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Presentation Type: Oral Presentation

Title: Survival outcomes with bizaxofusp (MDNA55) in unresectable IDH-wildtype recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) using a propensity score-weighted external control arm (ECA) in the intended Phase 3 population

Session: Clinical Trials Oral Abstracts Session I

Presenter: Nicholas A. Butowski, MD, University of California, San Francisco

Date and Time: Friday, November 13, 2026, 10:36 a.m. ET

Group Q&A: Friday, November 13, 2026, 10:43 a.m. ET

Location: Room 118 ABC, First Floor, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia

About Bizaxofusp

Bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55) is Medicenna's IL-4 Empowered Superkine that has been evaluated in more than 130 patients across five clinical trials, including a Phase 2b study in recurrent glioblastoma. Bizaxofusp is designed to selectively target the interleukin-4 receptor (IL-4R), which is overexpressed by glioblastoma cells and cells in the tumor microenvironment, and is administered directly into the tumor using convection-enhanced delivery. Bizaxofusp has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Orphan Drug designation in the United States and Europe.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing engineered cytokine therapies designed to selectively engage the immune system to treat cancer. The Company's most advanced program, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), is a targeted IL-4 Empowered Superkine that has been evaluated in more than 130 patients across five clinical trials, including a Phase 2b study in recurrent glioblastoma. Bizaxofusp has received Fast Track designation from the FDA and Orphan Drug designation in the United States and Europe. Medicenna is also advancing MDNA11, a long-acting IL-2 Superkine designed to selectively activate cancer-fighting immune cells, which is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 ABILITY-1 study and the Phase 1b NEO-CYT study. The Company is also developing MDNA113, a targeted PD-1 x IL-2 bifunctional immunotherapy for solid tumors, and MDNA209, an antagonist of CD122 blocking IL-2/IL-15 signaling, using its proprietary BiSKIT and T-MASK platforms.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the future operations of the Company, estimates, plans, strategic ambitions, partnership activities and opportunities, objectives, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, outlook or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as“will”,“may”,“should”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“believe”,“seek”,“potentially” and similar expressions. and are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the risks detailed in the latest annual information form of the Company and in other filings made by the Company with the applicable securities regulators from time to time in Canada.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and except as required by law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements.

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Investor/Company Contact

Daniel Scarr

Director, Corporate Development

Medicenna Therapeutics

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