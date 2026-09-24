Coave Therapeutics To Present New Data On Wet AMD Gene Therapy Program At 26Th Euretina Congress As It Advances Towards The Clinic



Dr. Nora Dimon, VP of Clinical Development, to present preclinical findings on the Company's lead retinal program, CoTx-101, including non-human primate data Rodolphe Clerval, CEO, to deliver a corporate presentation at the Euretina Innovation Spotlight (EIS) conference

PARIS, France – 24 September 2026: Coave Therapeutics (“Coave”), a company redefining ocular gene therapy with a best-in-class pipeline powered by ligand-conjugated vectors, announces that it will be presenting new preclinical data on its lead retinal gene therapy program, CoTx-101, at the 26th Euretina Congress, held in Vienna, Austria, from 1-4 October 2026.

Dr. Nora Dimon, Coave's VP of Clinical Development, will give an oral presentation evaluating the CoTx-101 program's suprachoroidal delivery approach and dual-pathway therapeutic design, including non-human primate studies.

In addition, Coave's CEO, Rodolphe Clerval, will give an oral corporate presentation at the Euretina Innovation Spotlight (EIS) conference in Vienna, on 30 September 2026.

CoTx-101 is being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD, or wet AMD) and is powered by a ligand-conjugated AAV that is highly tissue specific, precisely delivered and designed to be safer than traditional approaches.

Presentation details

Euretina Innovation Spotlight: Oral corporate presentation

Session: Rapid Fire Panel Presentations by Emerging Companies

Title: Coave Therapeutics: Unlocking scalable retina gene therapy through a delivery-first strategy

Presenter: Rodolphe Clerval, CEO, Coave Therapeutics

Date/Time: Wednesday, 30 September, 17:35 CEST

Location: VIECON – Vienna Congress & Convention Center, Room 1

Euretina Congress: Oral data presentation

Session: Free Paper 42 - AMD/CSC

Title: Sustained dual VEGF and Ang-2 inhibition through suprachoroidal AAV gene therapy for retinal vascular diseases

Presenter: Dr. Nora Dimon, VP of Clinical Development, Coave Therapeutics

Date/Time: Sunday, 4 October, 10:39 CEST

Location: VIECON – Vienna Congress & Convention Center, Free Paper Forum 1

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About Coave Therapeutics

Starting with ophthalmology, Coave Therapeutics is redefining targeted gene therapy by solving its most critical challenge: delivery. The Company is pioneering first-in-class ligand-conjugated AAVs, enabling precision vectors that are highly tissue specific, precisely delivered and safer than traditional approaches.

Through this targeted gene therapy approach, Coave has created the first suprachoroidal vector, which has the potential to transform the treatment of retinal diseases such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD/wAMD). Coave is advancing its lead program, CoTx-101, towards clinical development, with the goal of delivering a best-in-class, safe and convenient treatment that frees patients from the burden of frequent injections while providing durable vision gains.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Coave Therapeutics is backed by leading international life sciences investors. For more information please visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information about Coave Therapeutics, please contact:

Coave Therapeutics

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