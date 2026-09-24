NSE Shares End Just 1.8 Pc Higher At 1,818 Apiece After Listing

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) After much hype around its Rs 22,561.57 crore IPO, the shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended nearly 1.8 per cent higher at 1,818 apiece on Thursday, from its issue price of Rs 1,785.

The stock jumped more than 5 per cent intra-day after making a muted Dalal Street debut.

NSE shares listed at Rs 1,800 apiece on BSE. This marked 0.8 per cent premium over its IPO price of Rs 1,785 apiece, missing grey market estimates.

The company's market capitalisation at the time its debut stood at around Rs 4.45 lakh crore.

NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said the exchange is working on a comprehensive, mobile-first framework that could bring investors' trading data, portfolio information and analytics under a single platform.

"NSE is the democracy being expressed in real-time across 13 crore Indians, 27 crore accounts, 9 crore households, the largest cohort of any type in India today. For me, capital markets are an essence of well-functioning human societies. In the face of uncertainties and ever fast changing world, capital markets express in real-time society's collective hopes, its fears, its joys, its sorrows, its expectations for future, its progress, its anticipations, all combined into one price in nanoseconds time,” said Chauhan.

The much-hyped NSE IPO was open from September 17 to September 21, and was subscribed 5.71 times, generating bids amounting to Rs 90,287.33 crore as against the issue size of Rs 22,568.94 crore.

The NSE IPO price band was set at Rs 1,700-1,785 per share. The issue consisted entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

The NSE IPO was India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024.

NSE derives a significant portion of its revenue from transaction charges, which accounted for 78.65 per cent of its revenue from operations in fiscal 2026. Within this, options trading alone contributed over 60 per cent of operating revenue -- highlighting the exchange's reliance on derivatives activity.