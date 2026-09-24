Suhail Nayyar Opens Up On His Physical Transformation For 'Udta Teer'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Suhail Nayyar, who is set to share screen with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the upcoming film 'Udta Teer', has spoken up on his transformation for his part in the film.

The film is helmed by Aakash Kaushik, and will showcase Suhail playing a spy with a complex, layered and intriguing character, The actor has undergone a significant physical transformation for the role, with a moustache and a physique audiences haven't seen him sport before.

Talking about the experience, Suhail says,“'Udta Teer' gave me a chance to play a completely different, never-seen-before avatar. The character required a certain physicality, so I trained every day, changed my diet and worked towards gaining muscle for the part. The moustache added another layer to the transformation. I also worked quite a bit on the dialect because I wanted it to feel natural and rooted in the character”.

“Beyond the look and voice, there are a lot of layers and complexities to him, but he's also a lot of fun. Aakash has made a really fresh spy comedy, and I'm very grateful to Guneet, Achin and Dharma Productions for trusting me with this role. Ayushmann is brilliant at what he does and just as lovely off screen. We had a great time working together”, he added.

The actor trained every day as part of his preparation and followed a protein-heavy diet to build the look and physicality of his character.

The film follows Bilal, a Pakistani intelligence operative who loses his memory after an explosion and wakes up believing he is an officer with India's Counter-Terrorism Squad. The story builds its humour around mistaken identity, espionage and escalating chaos, combining action sequences with satire and fourth-wall-breaking comedy.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on October 9, 2026.