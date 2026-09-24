'We Are In Great Position': Mushtaq Ahmed Backs Bangladesh's WTC Chances

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Bangladesh spin-bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed has backed his team's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

Bangladesh are currently placed fourth in the WTC points table with a PCT of 55.56, behind table toppers Australia (80%), South Africa (75%) and New Zealand (72.22%) and ahead of India (55.56%).

They were recently bolstered by their historic win over Australia in Darwin, but lost to the mighty 2023 champions in the second Test in Mackay. Ahmed, however, believes that his team has got 'all the right to go all the way' if they keep doing their work.

"Inshallah, why not? We are in a great position now. If we play good cricket and keep believing, we have the right to go all the way," said Mushtaq.

"The only way you can win matches at the international level is when you are not worried about losing. This is the mindset we, as coaches, have to change. Credit goes to all the players, selectors, and stakeholders because they are on the same page and believe we can challenge any team now,” he added.

Ahmed is currently at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium conducting a four-day spin camp for local bowlers. He also emphasised the need to build spin-bowling coaches to unearth spin talent in the nation.

"Bangladesh cricket structure with the spinners is very good. That's why I think those camps have to be regular. Every third month we should do that because I think they will get lots of benefits from it," he said.

"Not only spinners, but we can develop the spin bowling coaches also locally, so they can understand how to work with the basics and alignment and technical and tactical (stuff)

"The local coaches are also with me now, four or five of them now, and they are also learning the art of spin and how we can develop good spinners.

"The spin department is always about when to attack and when not to. Is this a situation to restrict runs or to take wickets? With the pitch spinning, what field positions do you need? What are the strengths of the batsman? You have to teach them all these things and then tell them that good overs will get you wickets, not just good balls,” he added.