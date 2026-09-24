'If I Were A VIP...': Air India Express Passenger Films Boarding Dispute, Airline Responds To Viral Video

A social media post by social worker Tarun Mishra has sparked a debate over airline boarding rules after he alleged that Air India Express staff stopped him from boarding a flight despite reaching the gate 15 minutes before its scheduled departure. The video, shared by his team member Vikas Jha, has attracted millions of views online.

According to Mishra, he reached the boarding gate at 6:20 pm for a flight scheduled to depart at 6:35 pm. In the video, he said he repeatedly requested the staff to let him board, explaining that his situation was urgent.

“Guys 6.20 pm pe mai yaha pe khada hu aur 6.35 pm pe mera flight hai aur ye log mujhe yaha pe rok rahe hain jaane ke liye. Itna request karne ke baad bhi ki mera situation urgent hai,” Mishra said.

He also criticised the airline's service and alleged that the employees at the airport were rude.“Yaha ke jo employees hai wo bilkul badtameez hai, inko baat karne ki koi tameez nahi hai,” he said.

Mishra further claimed that passengers may receive different treatment depending on their status.“Yahi pe agar koi VIP hota, toh flight bhi ruk jaati aur abhi bhi flight ke jaane ka time nahi hua hai par inhone abhi se door close kar diya hai,” he said.

Air India Express responded to the post by explaining that its boarding gates close 25 minutes before the scheduled departure time.“As we checked, you have reported at the boarding gate at 18:20, while the flight was scheduled to depart at 18:35,” the airline said.

It added,“We would like to inform you that boarding gates close 25 minutes prior to the scheduled departure time, and multiple announcements were made requesting guests to proceed for boarding.”

The response triggered mixed reactions online. Some users pointed out that airlines need time for security procedures, documentation, load and trim calculations and other pre-departure requirements. Others sympathised with Mishra and said they had experienced similar situations at airports.

Mishra's video has therefore reignited the debate over strict boarding cut-off times and passenger expectations at airports.