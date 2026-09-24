Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market Forecasts Growth From $31.08B (2026) To $37.45B By 2033, Profiling Clarios, Exide, GS Yuasa, East Penn & Enersys

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market by Product, Type, Customer, End Use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive lead-acid battery market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 31.08 billion in 2026 to USD 37.45 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate of 2.7% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by automotive industry growth, particularly across emerging economies such as India, China, and Southeast Asian countries, where demand for reliable and cost-effective vehicle battery solutions continues to increase.

Lead-acid batteries remain widely used in conventional internal combustion engine vehicles because of their affordability, established performance, broad availability, and compatibility with starting, lighting, and ignition applications. Demand is also being influenced by stricter emissions regulations, expanding vehicle production, aftermarket replacement requirements, and advances in Absorbent Glass Mat and Enhanced Flooded Battery technologies.

Micro-Hybrid Batteries Gain Share Through Start-Stop Vehicle Adoption

By product, micro-hybrid batteries are expected to account for the second-largest share of the automotive lead-acid battery market. Their growth is closely linked to the increasing integration of start-stop systems and rising demand for vehicles with improved fuel economy. Advances in AGM and EFB technologies are helping manufacturers address the higher cycling and performance requirements of modern vehicles. As automakers pursue more efficient vehicle platforms with lower environmental impact, micro-hybrid battery adoption is expected to continue expanding.

Flooded Batteries Retain the Largest Market Share

By type, flooded batteries are estimated to lead the automotive lead-acid battery market, followed closely by AGM batteries. Flooded batteries remain popular for standard vehicle applications because of their affordability and reliable performance, especially in price-sensitive markets. However, their share has declined as AGM and EFB solutions gain adoption in vehicles equipped with start-stop systems and other advanced electrical features. Flooded batteries are expected to remain a leading option in markets where budget-conscious vehicle owners represent a significant share of demand.

Commercial Vehicle Demand Supports Market Expansion

By end use, the light and heavy commercial vehicles segment is projected to hold the second-largest market share. These vehicles depend on lead-acid batteries for SLI functions and require accessible, economical, and dependable battery systems capable of operating under demanding conditions. Passenger vehicles remain the largest end-use segment, while battery demand from commercial fleets is increasing alongside growth in the logistics, construction, and transportation industries.

OEM Segment Benefits From Continued Conventional Vehicle Production

By customer, the OEM segment is expected to account for the second-largest share of the market. Vehicle manufacturers require consistent supplies of economical and reliable batteries for new vehicle production. The aftermarket remains the leading customer segment because automotive batteries require periodic replacement.

OEM demand is supported by continued production of conventional vehicles and the installation of AGM and EFB batteries in new models featuring start-stop systems. These developments position OEM customers as important contributors to overall automotive lead-acid battery market growth.

North America Holds the Second-Largest Regional Share

North America is estimated to represent the second-largest regional market during the forecast period. Growth is driven by the region's established automotive manufacturing sector, continued production of conventional vehicles, and increasing incorporation of start-stop technology into new models. Demand is reinforced by extensive lead-acid battery use across light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and replacement applications. A substantial vehicle base, strong aftermarket activity, and the affordability and reliability of lead-acid technology continue to support regional sales.

Competitive Landscape

Leading automotive lead-acid battery companies include EnerSys of the US, Clarios of the US, Exide Industries Ltd. of India, GS Yuasa International Ltd. of Japan, and East Penn Manufacturing Company of the US. These market players are pursuing agreements, joint ventures, expansions, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives to strengthen their market positions and increase revenue.

Primary Research Participant Profile



By company type: Tier 1, 20%; Tier 2, 40%; and Tier 3, 40%.

By designation: C-level executives, 10%; directors, 70%; and others, 20%. By region: North America, 45%; Asia Pacific, 25%; Europe, 20%; Middle East and Africa, 5%; and South America, 5%.

Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges



Drivers: High demand for cost-effective, reliable automotive batteries and easier recyclability compared with lithium-ion batteries.

Restraints: Battery explosion risks associated with overcharging and growing adoption of lithium-ion batteries.

Opportunities: Technological advancements designed to improve lead-acid battery durability. Challenges: Limited battery capacity relative to competing technologies.

Research Coverage and Strategic Value

The report defines, segments, and forecasts the automotive lead-acid battery market by product, type, customer, end use, and region. It profiles leading companies, evaluates their market shares and core competencies, and tracks competitive developments, including expansions, agreements, acquisitions, joint ventures, investments, and new product activity.

The research also provides insights into upcoming technologies and research and development initiatives, identifies attractive regional markets and untapped geographies, and assesses market diversification opportunities across new products and battery types. Its competitive analysis examines the growth strategies and product offerings of EnerSys, Clarios, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa International Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Company, and other participants.

Market leaders, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders can use the report's revenue estimates and segment-level analysis to assess the competitive landscape, strengthen market positioning, and develop go-to-market strategies. The study also offers intelligence on the primary drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, technology developments, and investments shaping the global automotive lead-acid battery market through 2033.

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