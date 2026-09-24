Descartes Expands AI Innovation With Agent That Helps Reduce Global Trade Data Research And Analysis Time By Up To 90%

LONDON and ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced the Descartes DatamyneTM AI Agent, a new conversational AI capability that helps sourcing, sales, supply chain and market intelligence teams reduce global trade data research and analysis time by up to 90%, depending on the user's experience and query complexity. Embedded in the Descartes Datamyne global trade intelligence solution, the AI Agent allows users to ask questions in natural language and returns contextual answers in seconds, supported by dynamic visualizations and the underlying shipment records.

“Geopolitical disruption, tariff volatility and shifting sourcing patterns are making trade decisions more complex and time-sensitive,” said Brian Hodgson, General Manager, Trade Intelligence at Descartes.“By making trusted trade intelligence more accessible, the Descartes Datamyne AI Agent helps organizations understand where suppliers are gaining or losing activity, how product flows are changing, where market demand is emerging and how competitors are adapting. Users move quickly from a business question to validated insights on trends, risks and opportunities while retaining visibility into the records behind the analysis.”

Descartes Datamyne covers 230 markets with more than 500 million shipment records added annually. The AI Agent makes this extensive import and export data foundation easier to access, helping users identify suppliers, monitor competitors, evaluate trade risks, develop sales opportunities, and understand changing markets. In seconds, it responds to natural-language questions with relevant data, visualizations and contextual insights.

The Descartes Datamyne AI Agent helps users:



Ask complex trade questions in natural language without building filters, using Boolean logic or mastering database query structures;

Validate AI-generated findings through dynamically updated data views, visualizations and drill-down access to supporting shipment records;

Explore insights within the same environment by refining questions and investigating related companies, commodities, shipments and trade relationships;

Analyze actual trade behavior using observed shipment activity to understand changes in suppliers, buyers, product flows and market demand, rather than company descriptions, self-reported supplier profiles or general web content; and Improve supply chain planning with decision-ready summaries that highlight notable trends, anomalies, sourcing opportunities and other patterns across large volumes of trade records.



“AI is most useful when it combines trusted, domain-specific data with a clear connection to the decisions customers need to make,” said Ken Wood, EVP Product Management at Descartes.“The Agent analyzes shipment-level data and presents findings alongside the records and visual evidence supporting them, allowing users to verify conclusions, refine their questions and continue exploring without leaving the platform. Embedding the Agent directly into Descartes Datamyne gives customers a more transparent and intuitive way to accelerate decision-making and respond more effectively to changing global trade conditions.”

Learn more about the Descartes Datamyne AI Agent and Descartes' Global Trade Intelligence solutions.

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes' global trade intelligence solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom, and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled,“Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes' most recently filed annual and interim management's discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes' profile through the EDGAR website at or through the SEDAR+ website at If any such risks actually occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.